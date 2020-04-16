Antioxidants Market is anticipated to flourish at notable CAGR of XX.X % By 2024 |Top Players – Adisseo, Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Royal DSM, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Kemin Industries Inc., Other Major & Niche Players

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled, Antioxidants Market – By Product (Natural Antioxidants (Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Polyphenols, Carotenoids, Others), Synthetic Antioxidants (Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT), Butylated Hydroxy Anisole (BHA), Others), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Feed Additives, Cosmetic), By Sales Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Antioxidants Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Antioxidants are compounds that inhibit oxidation in the body. The antioxidants can be natural or artificial; for instance, vegetables and fruits are good sources of antioxidants. The antioxidants produced by the body are known as endogenous antioxidants and which come from outside the body are called exogenous antioxidants. Apart from this, the global antioxidants market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Antioxidants Market

Growing Demand for Natural Antioxidants

Use of natural antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and polyphenols in different applications is increasing at a remarkable rate. Natural antioxidants are being actively used in cosmetic products and this rise in demand for natural antioxidants can be attributed to their benefits in the post skin application, which in turn is expected to propel natural antioxidants market growth. Medicinal and food are several other significant applications of natural antioxidants. Since air pollution is increasing globally, and air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, ozone, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide have led to premature skin aging, acne, wrinkles, dryness, pigmentation, hair damage, and cellular damage. This rising skin and hair related problems due to air pollution are then increasing the demand for antioxidant cosmetic products.

Changing Diet Patterns

Rapid urbanization and busy lifestyle are increasing consumption of processed food and ultra-processed food. However, these processed food products are rich in saturated fats, carbohydrates, total fats, free sugars, and sodium and low in essential nutrients such as fiber, proteins, vitamins, and potassium. Thus, healthy consumption of processed food is resulting in many health issues across the globe. Since antioxidants can reduce the risk of many diseases, and a keen awareness among the population regarding the health benefits of consuming antioxidants is likely to foster the growth of global antioxidants market.

Barriers – Antioxidants Market

Stringent government regulations regarding usage and production of antioxidants are expected to restrain the growth of the antioxidants market to some extent. This can be mainly ascribed to the quality certifications required for the manufacturing of antioxidants-based products.

Segmentation

By Product

– Natural Antioxidants

– Vitamin C

– Vitamin E

– Vitamin A

– Polyphenols

– Carotenoids

– Others

– Synthetic Antioxidants

– Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)

– Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT)

– Butylated Hydroxy Anisole (BHA)

– Others

By Application:

– Parmaceuticals

– Food & Beverages

– Feed Additives

– Cosmetic

By Sales Channel

– Online Channels

– Offline Channels

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Adisseo

– Archer Daniels Midland

– Cargill

– DuPont

– Royal DSM

– BASF

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Kemin Industries Inc.

– Nutreco N.V.

– Kalsec, Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in antioxidants market.

