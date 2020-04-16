App Analytics Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2025

A new market research report on the Global App Analytics market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global App Analytics market. The Global App Analytics analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Component, By Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Industry Vertical.

App analytics software helps drive personalized and customer-focused marketing and monitors the performance of desktop, mobile, and other device applications. Organizations use this software to make better-informed and more data-driven decisions. The infusion of new data-driven insights helps companies improve their product, marketing, and overall profitability. App analytics help companies to unlock new growth opportunities.

Increase in inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in number of mobile & web apps, and rise in investment in the analytics technology are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, major shift toward customer-focused marketing is believed to create significant demand for the app analytics market. Besides, increase in focus on higher ROI and growth in trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global app analytics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment mode, applications, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software and service. Based on type, it is divided into mobile app analytics and web app analytics. Based on deployment mode, it is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. Based on application, it is classified into marketing analytics, performance analytics, in-app analytics, revenue analytics, and others. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into gaming, entertainment, social media, IT & telecom, health & fitness, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, education & learning, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global app analytics market is dominated by Adobe, Appsee, IBM Corporation, Countly, Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, and Clevertap.

Key Benefits for App Analytics Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global app analytics market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global app analytics industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global app analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

App Analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Software

– Service

By Type

– Mobile App Analytics

– Web App Analytics

By Deployment Mode

– On premise

– Cloud

By Application

– Marketing Analytics

– Performance Analytics

– In-App Analytics

– Revenue Analytics

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment

– Social Media

– IT & Telecom

– Health & Fitness

– Travel & Hospitality

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Education & Learning

– BFSI

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of APAC

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Adobe

– Appsee

– IBM Corporation

– Countly

– Mixpanel

– Localytics

– App Annie

– Appdynamics

– Appsflyer

– Clevertap

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising

3.5.1.2. Major shift toward personalized and customer-focused marketing

3.5.1.3. Growing penetration rate of smartphones and other smart devices

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of open source alternatives

3.5.2.2. Concerns over data privacy in mobile apps

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in focus on higher ROI

3.5.3.2. Emergence of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and bring-your-own-apps (BYOA)

CHAPTER 4: APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Mobile App Analytics

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Web App Analytics

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

6.1. Overview

6.2. On-premise

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

7.1. Overview

7.2. Advertising and Marketing Analytics

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis by country

7.3. App Performance Analytics

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market analysis by country

7.4. User Analytics

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis by country

7.5. Revenue Analytics

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: APP ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

8.1. Overview

8.2. Gaming

8.2.1. Key market trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.4. Market analysis by country

8.3. Entertainment

8.3.1. Key market trends

8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.4. Market analysis by country

8.4. Social Media

8.4.1. Key market trends

8.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.4. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



