According to a recent report published by KD Market Insights, titled, “Appointment Scheduling Software Market by Type, Organization Size, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026“, the global appointment scheduling software market size was valued at $205.85 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $546.31 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Appointment scheduling software is a technology that allows an organization or individual to manage appointments and automate the related tasks such as appointment confirmation and notification. It is also known as online booking software, or online calendar software. Due to the proliferation of smartphones and growth in digitalization, the demand for appointment scheduling software is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. Moreover, affordable rates of high-speed mobile internet boost the adoption of appointment scheduling software in the market.

Factors such as proliferation of smartphone and internet penetration, need for optimizing the business performance and saving the time of resources, to reduce the no-shows and minimize administration drives the growth of global appointments scheduling software market. Further, increasing adoption of m-health apps fuels the growth of the appointment scheduling software market. However, lack of awareness hampers the growth of the appointment scheduling software market. Furthermore, adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, or machine learning , is anticipated to fuel the growth of the appointment scheduling software market.

The global appointment scheduling software market is segmented based on type, organization size, end-user industry, and region. In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into web-based, SaaS, mobile native app, and others. Based on organization size, it is fragmented into SMEs and large enterprises. By end user industry segment, it is divided into corporate, beauty & wellness, education, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global appointment scheduling software market is dominated by key players such as, Appointy, Acuity Scheduling (Squarespace), Melian Labs, Inc., MindBody, Setmore, SimplyBook.me, Square, Inc., SuperSaaS, Timetrade, and 10to8.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Web-bases, SaaS

– Mobile app

– Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

– Large enterprises

BY END-USER INDUSTRY

– Corporate

– Beauty & wellness

– Education

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Appointy

– Acuity Scheduling (Squarespace)

– Melian Labs, Inc.

– MindBody

– Setmore

– SimplyBook.me

– Square, Inc

– SuperSaaS

– Timetrade

– 10to8

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Appointment scheduling software Market

3.2.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Low-to-Moderate bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3. High threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.2.5. High competitive rivalry

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.4. Government Regulations

3.5. Industry Pain Point Analysis

3.6. Industry Roadmap

3.7. Patent Analysis

3.7.1. By Region (1984-2009)

3.7.2. By Applicant

3.8. Case Studies

3.8.1. Case Study 1

3.8.2. Case Study 2

3.9. Market dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Rapid increase in adoption of smartphones and internet

3.9.1.2. The need to optimize business performance by saving the time

3.9.1.3. The need to reduce no-shows and minimize administration

3.9.1.4. Growth in adoption of m-health apps

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Lack of data network infrastructure

3.9.2.2. Lack of awareness

3.9.3. Opportunity

3.9.3.1. Use of AI and NLP to offer intelligent appointment scheduling solutions

Continue…

