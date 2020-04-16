Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Asia-Pacific and regional/market. The Asia-Pacific Tolling and City Congestion market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The tolling system is an automated system, which reduces delays at toll bridges, toll roads, and toll tunnels by eliminating manually operated systems to receive and pay toll. It can charge the toll amount to an established customer account electronically through a real-time tracking and monitoring system. The latest innovation in tolling system such as electronic toll collection (ETC), allows vehicles to pass through a toll facility without having to stop at the toll center. This tolling system uses technologies such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), dedicated short-range communication (DSRC), infrared, global navigation satellite system (GNSS)/global positioning system (GPS), and video analytics for its operation.

Traffic management systems commonly known as intelligent transportation systems (ITS) are superior applications, which aim to provide innovative services related to different modes of transport and traffic management. It also enables various users to be more coordinated, stay better informed, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation has various types of applications for parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Factors such as rise in demand for efficient traffic management solutions, increase in number of vehicles, and reduction in environmental pollution majorly drive the adoption of tolling & city congestion.

However, high capital investment for transportation & tolling system, large database requirement for road & tolling network, and low acceptance ratio restrict the growth of the market. Furthermore, investments in the idea of smart cities and innovation of smart signal create lucrative opportunities for the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific tolling & city congestion market are Efkon GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, Raytheon, Thales Group, Siemens AG, Kapsch, Conduent (Xerox Corporation), Cubic Transportation, Alstom, and GE transportation.

By Product Type

– Electronic Tolling

– ATMS

– UTM

By Region

– Asia-Pacific

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2.KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2.ROUTE TO MARKET / POTENTIAL PARTNERS

3.3.KEY FINDINGS

3.3.1.Top impacting factors

3.3.2.Top investment pockets

3.3.3.Top winning strategies

3.4.PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5.MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.6.MARKET DYNAMICS

3.6.1.Drivers

3.6.1.1.Rise in demand for effective traffic management solutions

3.6.1.2.Increase in number of vehicles

3.6.1.3.Reduction in environmental pollution

3.6.2.Restraints

3.6.2.1.High initial capital investment for transportation & tolling system

3.6.2.2.Large database requirement for road & tolling network

3.6.2.3.Loss in jobs due to advance automatic tolling system.

3.6.3.Opportunities

3.6.3.1.Investments in the idea of smart cities

3.6.3.2.Innovation of smart traffic signal

3.6.3.3.Emergence of internet of things (IoT)

CHAPTER 4:ASIA-PACIFIC TOLLING & CITY CONGESTION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.ELECTRONIC TOLLING

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by Country

4.2.3.Market analysis by country

4.3.ATMS

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.3.Market analysis by country

4.4.UTM

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5:ASIA-PACIFIC TOLLING & CITY CONGESTION MARKET, BY COUNTRY

5.1.OVERVIEW

5.1.1.Thailand

5.1.1.1.Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.1.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.1.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.1.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

5.1.2.Singapore

5.1.2.1.Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.2.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.2.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.2.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

5.1.3.Philippines

5.1.3.1.Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.3.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.3.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

5.1.4.South Korea

5.1.4.1.Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

5.1.5.Hong Kong

5.1.5.1. Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.5.1.1.Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

5.1.5.Hong Kong

5.1.5.1.Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

5.1.6.Malaysia

5.1.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Product type

5.1.6.1.1.Market size and forecast, by Electronic Tolling

5.1.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by ATMS

5.1.56.1.3. Market size and forecast, by UTM

CHAPTER 6:COMPANY PROFILE

6.1.ALSTOM

6.1.1.Company overview

6.1.2.Company snapshot

6.1.3.Operating business segments

6.1.4.Business performance

6.1.5.SWOT Analysis

6.1.6.Key strategic moves and developments

6.2.CONDUENT (XEROX CORPORATION)

6.2.1.Company overview

6.2.2.Company snapshot

6.2.3.Product portfolio

6.2.4.Business performance

6.2.5.SWOT Analysis

6.2.6.Key strategic moves and developments

6.3.EFKON GMBH

6.3.1.Company overview

6.3.2.Company snapshot

6.3.3.Operating business segments

6.3.4.Product portfolio

6.3.5.SWOT Analysis

6.3.6.Key strategic moves and developments

6.4.GE TRANSPORTATION

6.4.1.Company overview

6.4.2.Company snapshot

6.4.3.Operating business segments

6.4.4.Product portfolio

6.4.5.Business performance

6.4.6.SWOT Analysis

6.4.7.Key strategic moves and developments

6.5.KAPSCH

6.5.1.Company overview

6.5.2.Company snapshot

6.5.3.Operating business segments

6.5.4.Product portfolio

6.5.5.Business performance

6.5.6.SWOT Analysis

6.5.7.Key strategic moves and developments

6.6.RAYTHEON

6.6.1.Company overview

6.6.2.Company snapshot

6.6.3.Operating business segments

6.6.4.Product portfolio

6.6.5.Business performance

6.6.6.SWOT Analysis

6.6.7.Key strategic moves and developments

6.7.SIEMENS AG

6.7.1.Company overview

6.7.2.Company snapshot

6.7.3.Operating business segments

6.7.4.Product portfolio

6.7.5.Business performance

6.7.6.SWOT Analysis

6.7.7.Key strategic moves and developments

6.8.TOSHIBA CORPORATION

6.8.1.Company overview

6.8.2.Company snapshot

6.8.3.Operating business segments

6.8.4.Product portfolio

6.8.5.Business performance

6.8.6.SWOT Analysis

6.8.7.Key strategic moves and developments

6.9.THALES

6.9.1.Company overview

6.9.2.Company snapshot

6.9.3.Operating business segments

6.9.4.Product portfolio

6.9.5.Business performance

6.9.6.SWOT Analysis

6.9.7.Key strategic moves and developments

6.10.CUBIC TRANSPORTATION

6.10.1.Company overview

6.10.2.Company snapshot

6.10.3.Operating business segments

6.10.4.Product portfolio

6.10.5.Business performance

6.10.6.SWOT Analysis

6.10.7.Key strategic moves and developments

Continue….

