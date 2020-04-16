Automotive Brake Linings Market by Product, Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Development, 2019–2025

Global Automotive Brake Linings Market is projected to witness 7.8% CAGR by 2025, Brake lining is a type of breaking system employed in passenger and commercial vehicles for the purpose of safety, efficiency, and reliability. Brake linings are composed of a comparatively soft but tough and heat-resistant materials, such as asbestos and ceramic, typically mounted on a solid metal backing using high-temperature adhesives or rivets.

The increasing production of automobiles from countries such as China, Germany, Mexico, India, and Japan drive the growth of the global automotive brake linings market. The global automotive brake linings market is expected to witness a significant growth during the study period. The rising production and sales of electric vehicles globally drives the growth of the global automotive brake linings market, significantly.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7690

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global automotive brake linings market market include AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Japan), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), General Motors (US), SGL Group (Germany), Federal-Mogul (US), Brembo S.p.A. (Italy), TMD FRICTION HOLDINGS GMBH (UK), Meritor, Inc. (US), and Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd (Japan).

Market Research Analysis

On the basis of region, the global market for automotive brake linings is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to growing production of commercial vehicles in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Moreover, the growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to further boost the demand for brake lining in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period due to the growing disposable income in countries such as China, and India, increasing automotive fleet, and rising focus on vehicle safety. Additionally, the growing investments in the automotive sector and the continuous improvement in brake system technology will further grow the market in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, the presence of key manufacturers, such as Continental AG, SGL Group, and Brembo S.p.A., are contributing to the growth of this market due to the increasing number of collaborations with automotive OEMs, such as BMW and Audi.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive brake linings market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive brake linings market by material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Access Report Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-brake-linings-market-7690

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]