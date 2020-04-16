Distribution Feeder Protection Systems Market Has Been Segmented on The Basis of Voltage Rating, End User and Region – Forecast To 2024

Global Distribution Feeder Protection System Market Synopsis

The global distribution feeder protection system market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 6.19 % during the forecast period (2019-2024), Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a detailed report.

Distribution feeder protection system can be defined as a device which can be used in an electric distribution system to safeguard the expensive systems and components from threats like blackout and lightening. It also safeguards from potential threats like transmission line tower flash-over, strong wind blowing tree branches into electric lines, generator failure, and transformer failure. The system comprises sensors, fuses, and interconnections.

Distribution feeder protection systems are classified based on their voltage rating as medium voltage and low voltage. The medium voltage distribution feeder protection systems are widely used in any facility or plant that demands a large amount of power and utilizes medium voltage electricity. Low voltage distribution feeder protection systems are widely used in domestic & light industrial applications, power control centres and commercial consumer end transformers.

The main function of distribution feeder protection system is to safeguard the distribution system from directional overcurrent, non-directional overcurrent, time overcurrent and breaker failure element. The distribution feeder protection system reduces equipment damage & power interruptions and improves power quality & system safety.

Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the global distribution feeder protection system market include Siemens Ltd. (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), General Electric Company (USA), Basler Electric Company. (USA), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (USA), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SA (France), Littelfuse, Inc. (the USA), Eaton Co. Plc. (Ireland), and Fanox Electronic, S.L. (Spain).

Segmentation

Global distribution feeder protective system market has been segmented based on voltage rating and end user.

On the basis of voltage rating, the market is segmented as low voltage and medium voltage.

The end user segment is further sub-segmented into transmission & distribution utility, manufacturing & processing industries, and commercial & residential.

The transmission & distribution utility sub-segment of the global distribution feeder protective system market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. These distribution feeder protection systems are widely used in power plants, industrial plants and conventional electric utility companies.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the distribution feeder protection system market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region acquires the lion’s share due to the increased investments in transmission and distribution sector, especially in China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries. While China will account for the largest share, India will be the fastest country to expand. For instance, as per the Asian Development Bank, the region requires USD 1.7 trillion every year as investment in infrastructure, which includes T&D infrastructure. These factors are considered to foster the growth of the APAC region in the foreseeable future.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global distribution feeder protection system, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global distribution feeder protection system by its voltage rating, by end user and by regions.

