Docking Station Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.6% Forecast 2024

Global docking station market accounted for USD 1,494.80 Million in 2018 and is estimated to reach notable revenue by 2024, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 5.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Rising Penetration of Mobile Devices

Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet have gradually entered people everyday life. With this increasing penetration, the number of devices per person has also increased over the years. We are also increasingly using mobile in our working lives and most of us carry at least three devices to stay productive. The consumers across the globe are stoutly adopting every positional technology that can improve their lives and increase their productivity. Since docking station allows consumers to connect and power their devices easily, the docks adoption rate is growing significantly and is expected to remain ideal in the future.

Technological Advancements

Like every other technology, the docking station has gone through many technological evolutions. Today docking stations are carrying remarkable features and can fulfill every expectation of the users. Docking stations are more advanced, convenient and functional than ever. Features such as additional charging, multiple monitors connectivity, and high-speed data transfer are some of the many momentous features of docking stations, which are responsible for strong demand for docking stations. Additionally, the introduction of WiGig technology is also a key driving factor that is encouraging the demand for docking station across the globe. Also, manufacturers of docking stations are spending vast money on R&D activities and innovations of docking stations. The manufacturers are introducing docks which are more convenient and functional. For instance, the introduction of a universal docking station, which is bringing more convenience to shared and agile workspaces. These rapid technological advancements with a docking station will act as driving factors for the global docking station market in upcoming years.

Increasing BYOD Trend

Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies have become common within enterprise organizations and are likely to continue with its exponential growth in popularity in upcoming years. Bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend is being accepted into almost every industry such as IT, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. Owing to this BYOD trend, the number of devices in workplaces are also increasing. BYOD is already a global phenomenon to some extent, being well established in the US and Europe, but 2018 could well be the year that it spreads beyond early adopters in APAC and LATAM countries. The docking stations are Ideal for BYOD or CYOD work environments since they can reduce the problem related to a bunch of cords and offer a clean and ideal working environment to the employees.

Growing Number of Office Spaces

Docking stations are ideal solutions for the workspaces as they offer more convenience to the employees. Docking stations are perfect solutions for travel stations used for rotating employees, guests or visitors. Other advantages of docking stations such as clean, clutter-free workspace, space-saving, and increased workstation productivity are fuelling the adoption rate of the docking station in office spaces.

Barriers in Market

Booming smartphone sales have negatively affected the sales of desktop & laptop. The desktop and laptop markets have seen a slow and steady decline since the mobile device market is booming. The falling demand for laptops is likely to adversely affect the demand for docking station in the future. Compatibility issues with most of OEMs docking stations are a major concern in global docking station market. Most of the OEM docking stations are not compatible with many laptops. This compatibility issue is restricting the growth of docking station market globally.

The growth of the wireless industry and the effects it has on consumers lives is a result of the increased demand for wireless connectivity by consumers. The growing popularity of wireless technologies is also limiting the demand for cord powered technologies, which in turn expected to restrict the growth of docking station market in future.

