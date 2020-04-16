Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Analysis, Scope, Future Trends and Opportunities During 2018-2024
KD Market Insights has published a new report on Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.
The global electromagnetic surgical navigation system market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.
Market Insights
Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market: Growth Drivers
Increase in Technological Advancement
In the past years, technological advancements in surgical navigation systems have led to an increase in the adoption of these products among medical professionals. These devices are used in various surgical procedures due to ease of operation, improved surgical results, and improved quality of treatment. Also, the manufacturers are investing heavily on the research and development to introduce such advanced products in the market to gain a competitive edge.
Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market: Segmentation Analysis
The electromagnetic surgical navigation system market is segmented by application and end-user. Based on application, the market is segmented into orthopaedics, ENT, neurology, cardiology, dental and others, out of which, ENT navigation systems segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by cardiology segment in terms of market share in 2018.
Moreover, based on the end-user, the electromagnetic surgical navigation system market is further sub-segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs), and others. Among this segment, hospitals segment has acquired lion market share and is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy CAGR over the upcoming years.
Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market: Geographical Analysis
Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In electromagnetic surgical navigation system market, North America is anticipated to capture an outstanding market share over the forecast period. Further, factors such as growing advancement in the healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption ENT navigation systems are expected to drive the growth of North America electromagnetic surgical navigation system market. Also, Asia Pacific market is driven on the back of rising awareness among consumers about the advantages of surgical navigation systems for successful surgeries and is projected to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.
Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market: Competitive Analysis
The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of global electromagnetic surgical navigation system market, such as Fiagon GmbH, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, KARL STORZ Endoscopy, Brainlab, Zimmer Biomet, Northern Digital Inc., Veran Medical Technologies, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation and other major & niche players. The global electromagnetic surgical navigation system market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as product launch, acquisition, partnership, and expansion across the globe.
Segmentation
By Application:
– Orthopaedics
– ENT
– Neurology
– Cardiology
– Dental
– Others
By End-User:
– Hospitals
– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
– Others
By Geography:
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
• Fiagon GmbH
• Medtronic plc
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• KARL STORZ Endoscopy
• Brainlab
• Zimmer Biomet
• Northern Digital Inc.
• Veran Medical Technologies
• DePuy Synthes
• Stryker Corporation
• Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).
