Embedded FPGA Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Embedded FPGA market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Embedded FPGA market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Embedded FPGA is an IP block that allows a complete FPGA to be incorporated into any integrated circuit. The solutions implemented in embedded FPGA are faster and less power consuming, which makes them simpler and cheaper than FPGA. Embedded FPGA uses a considerable amount of silicon area and maximum metal layers in a process.

Factors, such as low power requirement and reduced system cost drive the demand for embedded FPGA. Moreover, the adoption of eFPGA in high-end applications is expected to be opportunistic for the market. However, designing complexities could hamper the market growth.

The global embedded FPGA market is segmented based on technology, application and region. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into EEPROM, antifuse, SRAM, flash, and others. By application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, data processing, military & aerospace, telecom, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the embedded FPGA market include Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Incorporation, Broadcom Limited, Quick Logic Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., Xilinx Inc., Microchip Technology, and Cypress Semiconductor.

KEY BENEFITS

– In-depth analysis and dynamics of the global eFPGA market are provided in the report to understand the market scenario.

– Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence market entry and expansion.

– A detailed analysis of the geographical segments assists in identifying the profitable segments for market players.

– Comprehensive analyses of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the market is included in the study.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– EEPROM

– Antifuse

– SRAM

– Flash

– Others

By Application

– Data processing

– Consumer electronics

– Industrial

– Military & aerospace

– Automotive

– Telecom

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Low power requirement

3.5.1.2. Reduced system cost

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Designing complexities

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Adoption in high-end applications

CHAPTER 4: EMBEDDED FPGA MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. EEPROM

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. ANTIFUSE

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. SRAM

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. FLASH

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL EMBEDDED FPGA MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. DATA PROCESSING

5.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. MILITARY & AEROSPACE

5.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. AUTOMOTIVE

5.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

5.7. TELECOM

5.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis by country

5.8. OTHERS

5.8.1. Key market trends and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL EMBEDDED FPGA MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4.3. Mexico

6.2.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends and growth factors & opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4.4. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.2. India

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.3. Japan

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends and key growth factors & opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4. Market analysis by sub-region

6.5.4.1. Latin America

6.5.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.5.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.2. Middle East

6.5.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.5.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.3. Africa

6.5.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.5.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

