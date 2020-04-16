EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: EMC Shielding Equipment (By Type – Coatings & Paints, EMI Enclosure, EMI Gaskets, Vents & Filters, EMI Shielding Tapes and Others) and (By Application – Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive & Industrial, Defense & Aerospace, Healthcare and Others). EMC Test Equipment (By Type – Signal & Impulse Generators, Amplifiers, Spectrum Analyzers, EMI Test Receiver and Others) and (By Application – Third-Party Laboratories, In-House Laboratories and Government Laboratories). (By Region – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world) – Global Forecast Till 2024

Market Overview:

MRFR’s recent study reveals that the global EMC shielding, and test equipment market will surge at an impressive CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period. EMC shielding and test equipment cater to a wide range of industry verticals including IT & telecommunication, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics and aerospace & defense. They are used to reduce the complexities of manufacturing consumer electronic goods. Adopting of such equipment has picked up steam in the automotive sector. Automotive companies use such equipment to test the vehicle performance, lubricant aeration, engine oil consumption, etc.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

MRFR in its report has profiled some of the leading companies operating in the market, which includes Leader Tech, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, HV Technologies, Inc., ETS-Lindgren Inc., Laird PLC, KGS kitagawa industries CO., LTD, Kemtron Ltd., Chomerics, Inc., 3M Company and Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a segmental analysis of the market based on type and application. For this purpose, the market has been bifurcated into EMC shielding and Test Equipment.

By application, the EMC shielding sub-market has been segment into IT & telecom, defense & aerospace, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive & industrial and others. The consumer electronics segment accounts for the most significant market share in terms of value. Increased penetration of smartphones and wearable electronics products is supporting the growth of the segment. Moreover, advances in wireless technology and network infrastructure are having a positive impact on the segment.

By type, the EMC shielding equipment sub-market has been segmented into EMI enclosure, EMI shielding tapes, EMI gaskets, coatings & paints, vents & filters and others. The coatings and paint segment commands the lion’s share of the market. Coatings & paints find widespread application, which is the primary driver of the segment. Meanwhile, the EMIW shielding tapes segment is projected to capture a relatively higher CAGR than its peers.

By type, the EMC shielding equipment sub-market has been segment into EMI test receiver, amplifiers, signal & impulse generators, spectrum analyzers and others. The signal & impulse generators segment is expected to remain highly lucrative over the next several years. During the review period, the segment is likely to capture a CAGR of 7.69%.

By application, the EMC test equipment sub-market is segmented into government laboratories, in-house laboratories and third-party laboratories. The in-house laboratories segment accounts for the high market share in terms of value. By the year 2024, the segment is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 389.3 Million.

Global EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

This market has been covered across regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is the largest market for EMC shielding and test equipment. APAC currently commands more than one-third share of the market and is likely to retain its dominant position over 2024. The exceptional expansion of the manufacturing sector in countries such as China, Taiwan, India among others has reflected favorable on the market in the region. Demand for EMC shielding, and test equipment solutions is also on the rise owing to increased investment in developing the telecom infrastructure. North America holds the second spot in terms of market value. In 2017, the market is North America stood at a valuation of USD 477.9 Mn and is poised to increase at 7.6% CAGR during the assessment period. North America makes a considerable contribution to the growth of the global EMC shielding and test equipment market. Presence of a number of leading players in the region makes a positive impact on the market in North America.

Intended Audience:

Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding Component Suppliers

Electromagnetic Compatibility Testing Service Providers

Semiconductor Components Manufacturers

Advanced Chemical Material Suppliers

Electromagnetic Compatibility Regulatory Bodies

Banks, Financial Institutions, Investors, and Venture Capitalists

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding System Suppliers

Governments and Financial Institutions

Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding Test Equipment Suppliers

