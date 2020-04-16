Emulsifier, Stabilizer and Thickener (EST) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Emulsifier, stabilizer, and thickener (EST) are substances used as food additives to enable ingredients to remain in a homogenous state after blending. These substances (EST) can add Structure, Stability, Viscosity, Texture, and Moisture Retention and other qualities to the food products such as maintaining existing color. These unique functionalities are driving their applications across the food and beverages industry. The predominant application areas of EST include bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others. Augmented demand from the burgeoning food & beverages industry defines the growth landscape of the EST market globally, escalating it to the further heights.

Factors substantiating the market growth include rising demand for processed foods backed by the increasing number of the working population. Moreover, growing applications of these substances (EST) in cosmetics and personal care industry along with the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry are supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing bakery and confectionery sector is anticipated to provide impetus to the growth of the global EST market. On the other hand, stringent regulations are hampering the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Emulsifier, Stabilizer and Thickener (EST) Market” @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4773

Key Players

Manufacturers operating in this competitive market strive to deliver the high-quality and reliable products based on innovative technologies. They also strive to build the ability to tailor products with the requested specifications such as customized/bulk packaging and special requirements. Product launch, M&A activities, collaboration remain key strategies of the market players to churn the competitive advantages.

Prominent players operating in the market include

Kerry Inc. (Ireland),

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US),

Cargill Incorporated (US),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

DuPont Nutrition and Health (Denmark),

BASF SE (Germany),

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Profiling them in its analysis, MRFR explores strategies helping them to stay at the forefront of competition.

Industry/ Innovation /Related News

July 05, 2018 – Mullins Cheese, Inc. (US), producer and supplier of cheese products announced the acquisition of SLG solution, a technology provider for sludge recovery. The deal was closed for USD 300K.

The patented technology is solid and can easily be integrated with existing equipment on wastewater treatment plants to achieve substantially better thickening and dewatering without disrupting operations.

With the solution, Mullins will be able to improve the dewatering performance of its sludge treatment line, significantly reducing the quantity of sludge disposal. It will also help Mullins to increase production capacity and decrease transport and disposal costs that come from processing 3.5 m ltrs. of milk per day.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into three key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Types: Gums, Starches, Pectin, Lecithin, and Agar-Agar, among others.

By Applications: Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Beverages, Oil and Fats, Sweet & Savory Snacks, and Meat Products among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the- World (RoW).

The sub-segment Lecithin is dominating the types segment followed by starches. Owing to the popularity Lecithin has gained due to its aspects beneficial to health are allowing Lecithin to witness growth in the pharmaceutical industry. Besides Lecithin is a commonly used stabilizer in the preparation of dairy and frozen desserts.

On the other hand, starches are gaining a substantial growth due to its ample availability, optimum functionality, and a low market price.

The dairy and frozen desserts sub-segment is dominating the segment – applications whereas, the bakery and confectionery sub-segment is expected to witness a substantial growth during the review period.

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emulsifier-stabilizer-thickener-market-4773

Regional Analysis

The Europe market is forecasted to retain its dominance throughout the review period followed by North America. Factors such as high demand for processed foods and growing inclination towards usages of food additives are substantiating the growth of the EST market in the region.

The North America EST market accounting for the second-largest market is growing due to the presence of the prominent consumers of the product such as the U.S. and Canada.

In the RoW market, Latin America is gaining a moderate growth due to the increasing demand for EST.

However, Asia Pacific region is projected to emerge as one of the promising markets for food stabilizers over the review period. The large production units in countries like Australia and New Zealand contribute to the market growth in the region. Also, the market is experiencing substantial growth over the past few years which in turn, are positively driving the growth of ESTs in the region.

Increasing population in the developing countries such as China, India coupled with the changing lifestyles of the consumer is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the overall EST market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.