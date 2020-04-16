Global 3D Printing Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global 3D Printing market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The 3D Printing market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025. 3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. The materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. The applications of 3D printing are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features have fueled the preference for 3D printing over traditional methods.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3482

Implementing additive manufacturing is expected to help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printing finds applications in various industries such as consumer products, industrial products, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, government, education, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 3D printing market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2014?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2019?2025.

The report elaborates the competitive advantages of 3D printing over conventional alternatives. Various drivers and restraints in the market are also analyzed in the report. It explains the key strategies adopted by the key players in the market to facilitate effective planning by the potential market leaders.

The market is segmented into technology, component, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), digital light processing (DLP), and others. Based on component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, it is divided into automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

Key Benefits for 3D Printing Market:

– This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global 3D printing market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

3D Printing Key Market Segments:

By Technology

– SLA

– FDM

– SLS

– EBM

– DLP

– Others

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By End User

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Industrial

– Consumer electronics

– Aerospace & defense

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Netherlands

– Norway

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

– 3D Systems

– Arcam AB

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Stratasys Ltd

– The ExOne Company

– Hoganas AB

– Optomec, Inc.

– Organovo Holdings, Inc.

– Ponoko Limited

– Voxeljet AG

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/3d-printing-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in use of 3D printing in the automotive industry

3.5.1.2. Ability to provide customized products

3.5.1.3. Efficient logistic management

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost of 3D printing

3.5.2.2. Lack of skilled labor

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in application in healthcare

3.5.3.2. Application into various industries

CHAPTER 4: 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FUSED DEPOSITION MODELLING (FDM)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SELECTIVE LASER SINTERING (SLS)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. STEREOLITHOGRAPHY (SLA)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. DIGITAL LIGHT PROCESSING (DLP)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. ELECTRON BEAM MELTING (EBM)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

4.7. OTHERS

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HARDWARE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. SERVICES

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. SOFTWARE

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: 3D PRINTING MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. INDUSTRIAL

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. AUTOMOTIVE

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. HEALTHCARE

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3482

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (519) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

More [email protected] https://marketresearchtab.com/

https://marketnewsbizz.com/

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com/