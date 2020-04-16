Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Benzalkonium Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Benzalkonium Chloride market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Benzalkonium chloride, also known as BZK, BKC, BAC, alkyldimethylbenzylammonium chloride and ADBAC, is a class of cationic surfactants. They are organic salts, called quaternary ammonium compounds. Benzalkonium chloride is readily soluble in ethanol and acetone.

a white or yellowish-white, water-soluble mixture of ammonium chloride derivatives having the structure C 8 H 10 NRCl, where R is a mixture of radicals ranging from C 8 H 17 â€“ to C 18 H 37 â€“, that occurs as an amorphous powder or in gelatinous lumps: used chiefly as an antiseptic and a disinfectant.

Benzalkonium chloride has a high concentration. The top four companies account for more than 89.09 % of market share. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk), Dishman India, Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo and Merck Millipore are the tycoons of benzalkonium chloride. FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 60.11% in 2015.

In terms of application, benzalkonium chloride is a kind of fine chemical products. Benzalkonium chloride has a very wide range of uses. The major applications of benzalkonium chloride are disinfectants and preservatives. Disinfectants industry accounted for the largest market with about 63.07% of the global consumption for benzalkonium chloride in 2015.

The regulations of the usage of benzalkonium chloride in United States and Europe have been flocculate in the following years. However, it is still recognized as a safety additive so far. Companies should focus on the relative policies before enter into the market.

The global Benzalkonium Chloride market is valued at 26 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 28 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2018-2025.

FeF Chemicals (Novo Nordisk)

Dishman India

Merck Millipore

Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP

Jinshan Jingwei Chemical/Taiko Palm-Oleo

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hybrid Grade Benzalkonium Chloride

Pure Grade Benzalkonium Chloride

By Application, the market can be split into

Disinfectants

Preservative

Others

