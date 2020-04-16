In this report, the Global Brake Disc Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Brake Disc Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Brake Disc market status and forecast, categorizes the global Brake Disc market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Brake Disc is the component of a disc brake against which the brake pads are applied. The material is typically grey iron, a form of cast iron. The design of the disc varies somewhat. Some are simply solid, but others are hollowed out with fins or vanes joining together the disc’s two contact surfaces (usually included as part of a casting process). The weight and power of the vehicle determines the need for ventilated discs. The “ventilated” disc design helps to dissipate the generated heat and is commonly used on the more-heavily-loaded front discs.

First, as for the brake disc industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 10 manufacturers occupied 73% of market share. The top five manufacturers are Brembo, Aisin Seiki, Kiriu, Bocsh, and ZF TRW which are close to 58 per cent totally in 2015. The Brembo, which has 17.69% market share in 2015, is the leader in the brake disc industry. The manufacturers following Brembo are Aisin Seiki and Kiriu, which respectively has 16.02% and 14.07% market share in 2015.

Second, the global consumption of brake disc products rises up from 221.73 M units in 2011 to 295.94 M units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 6.69%.

Third, Asia is the largest production and consumption region for brake disc. China production about 23.83% and consumption about 25.05% in 2015, Asia (Ex. China) production about 18.77% and consumption about 20.15% in 2015.

Forth, the downstream industries of brake disc products are Automobile OE industry. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries, the enlarging expense of China automotive market, the consumption increase of brake disc will be bright.

Finally, we believe brake disc industry relatively mature and have a strong connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development automobile industry we tend to believe the future of winter tire will be optimism.

The global Brake Disc market is valued at 330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 490 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2018-2025.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cast Iron

CMC

By Application, the market can be split into

Sedan

SUV

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Brake Disc capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Brake Disc manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Brake Disc are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

