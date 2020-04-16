Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Cloud or online backup is a process involving backing up of electronic data by sending a copy of the data over the proprietary or public network to a remote network server. The server is usually hosted by a third party service provider which charges the customer fees based on backup file, bandwidth, number of users and capacity. Cloud backup and recovery software securely copy the files to many servers. It is also encrypted so that no user can view them and protect the data from viruses and hackers. The adoption of cloud backup provides additional benefits such as cost saving, security, storage, virtualization, fast and easy access to backed up files.

Increasing focus on reducing IT expenditure drives the global cloud backup & recovery software market. Moreover, rising demand for cloud based services across several industry verticals and growing backup requirements of enterprises drives the growth of the global cloud backup & recovery software market. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions as well as storage management and securing backups are expected to impede the market growth. Increasing adoption of these solutions among SMEs and emergence of new trends such as Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), IoT in the market is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

The global cloud backup & recovery market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical and region. Deployment model covered in this study include private, public and hybrid. Based on user type, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, government, healthcare, telecom & it, retail, manufacturing and others. Based on the regional study, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Global cloud backup & recovery market is dominated by the key players such as Veritas Technologies LLC, Veeam Software, Commvault, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, CA Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Actifio Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Private

– Public

– Hybrid

BY USER TYPE

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Government

– Healthcare

– Telecom & IT

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Veritas Technologies LLC

– Veeam Software

– Commvault

– IBM Corporation

– Dell EMC

– CA Technologies

– Symantec Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Actifio Inc.

