Global Digital Pen Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Digital Pen Market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Digital Pen Market market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global digital pen market was valued at $326.79 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $815.78 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023. Digital pen or smart pen is an input device which is used to captures the handwritten notes into digital notes and can be used with tablets, smart phones, digital paper, and many more surfaces. The global digital pen market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to surge in demand for digitization across various end users including BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific digital pen market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in internet penetration and strengthening economic growth.

Rise in adoption of business process automation, growth in internet penetration & rise in adoption of smart devices, and increase in BYOD policy drive the market growth.

The digital pen market is segmented based on platform type, technology, and end user. The platform type covered in the study includes android, iOS, and windows. Based on technology, the market is classified as camera digital pen, accelerometer digital pen, trackball digital pen, and others. Based on end user, it is bifurcated as BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, and others.

The key players profiled in the report are Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, HP Enterprise Development, Livescribe Inc., Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the digital pen market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Platform Type

– Android

– iOS

– Windows

By Technology

– Camera Digital Pen

– Accelerometer Digital Pen

– Trackball Digital Pen

– Others (Active digital pen and Positional digital pen)

By End User

– BFSI

– Healthcare

– Government

– IT & Telecom

– Others (Education and Retail)

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. PLAYERS POSITIONING, 2016 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in adoption of business process automation

3.5.1.2. Growth in internet penetration and rise in adoption of smart devices

3.5.1.3. Increase in adoption of BYOD policy

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of technology readiness in various underdeveloped nations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of digital platform and rise in investment on digitization

CHAPTER 4 DIGITAL PEN MARKET, BY PLATFORM TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ANDROID

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. IOS

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. WINDOWS

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 DIGITAL PEN MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CAMERA DIGITAL PEN

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. ACCELEROMETER DIGITAL PEN

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. TRACKBALL DIGITAL PEN

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.4.4. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast

5.5.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 DIGITAL PEN MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. HEALTHCARE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. MANUFACTURING

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. GOVERNMENT

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. IT& TELECOM

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. OTHERS

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7 DIGITAL PEN MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast by

7.2.3.1. Platform type

7.2.3.2. Technology

7.2.3.3. End User

7.2.3.4. Country

7.2.3.5. U.S.

7.2.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.6. Canada

7.2.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.2.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.7. Mexico

7.2.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.2.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.1. Platform type

7.3.3.2. Technology

7.3.3.3. End User

7.3.3.4. Country

7.3.3.5. UK

7.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.6. Germany

7.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.3.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.7. France

7.3.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.3.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.8. Italy

7.3.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.3.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.9. Rest of Europe

7.3.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by platform type

7.3.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.3.3.9.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast

7.4.3.1. Platform type

7.4.3.2. Technology

7.4.3.3. End User

7.4.3.4. Country

7.4.3.5. China

Continue….

