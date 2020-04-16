Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market value, Developments, Key trends & forecast till 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Family/indoor entertainment centers (FEC) are miniature indoor/outdoor amusement parks marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often are entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FEC’s usually cater to sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas and are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than traditional amusement parks. FEC’s are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience of the customers.

Growth in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming and entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the Asia-Pacific region are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, home gaming and mobile devices, high initial cost, and increase in ticket prices majorly restricts the market growth. Furthermore, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play is believed to create significant demand for the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Besides, substantial growth in investments by malls in the Asia-Pacific region and integration of new technologies such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, and others provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented based on visitor demographics, facility size, attendance, revenue source, application, type, and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). Based on facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. Based on attendance, it is categorized into 0-25,000, 25,001-50,000, 50,001-100,000, 100,001-250,000, 250,001-500,000, 500,001-1.25 million, and 1.25 million-4 million, and over 4 million. Based on revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. In terms of application, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based entertainment centers (LBECs). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global family/indoor entertainment centers market is dominated by Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Cinergy Entertainment, KidZania, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, Lucky Strike Entertainment, FunCity, Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Family/indoor Entertainment Centers Key Market Segments:

By Visitor Demographics

– Families with Children (0-9)

– Families with Children (9-12)

– Teenagers (12-18)

– Young Adults (18-24)

– Adults (Ages 24+)

By Facility Size

– Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

– 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

– 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

– 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

– 1 to 10 Acres

– 11 to 30 Acres

– Over 30 Acres

By Attendance

– 0-25,000

– 25,001-50,000

– 50,001-100,000

– 100,001-250,000

– 250,001-500,000

– – 500,001-1.25 Million

– 1.25 Million-4 Million

– Over 4 Million

By Revenue Source

– Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

– Food & Beverage

– Merchandising

– Advertisement

– Others

By Applications

– Arcade Studios

– AR and VR Gaming Zones

– Physical Play Activities

– Skill/Competition Games

– Others

By Type

– Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

– Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

– Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

– Location-based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– France

– Germany

– Denmark

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Singapore

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Dave & Buster’s

– CEC Entertainment, Inc.

– Cinergy Entertainment

– KidZania

– Scene 75 Entertainment Centers,

– The Walt Disney Company

– Lucky Strike Entertainment

– FunCity

– Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

– LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: FAMILY/INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS MARKET, BY VISITOR DEMOGRAPHICS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN (0-9)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN (9-12)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. TEENAGERS (12-18)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. YOUNG ADULTS (18-24)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. ADULTS (AGES 24+)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: FAMILY/INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS MARKET, BY FACILITY SIZE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. UP TO 5,000 SQ. FT

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. 5,001 TO 10,000 SQ. FT.

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. 10,001 TO 20,000 SQ. FT.

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. 20,001 TO 40,000 SQ. FT

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. 1 TO 10 ACRES

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. 11 TO 30 ACRES

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. OVER 30 ACRES

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: FAMILY/INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT CENTERS MARKET, BY ATTENDANCE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. 0-25,000

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. 25,001-50,000

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. 50,001-100,000

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. 100,001-250,000

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. 250,001-500,000

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. 500,001-1.25 MILLION

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. 1.25 MILLION-4 MILLION

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country

6.9. OVER 4 MILLION

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

