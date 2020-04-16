Global LiDAR Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Global LiDAR Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 LiDAR Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

LiDAR Market (Light Detection and Ranging). LiDAR is a surveying method, which is used to measure a target by illuminating the target by pulse laser light. The pulse of the LiDAR can contain up to 400,000 signals per seconds. By the time of observation and wavelength of the signal, a 3D representation can be prepared by the system. Major factor for the growth of the global LiDAR market is its accuracy over the other technologies and widespread application area.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186958-global-lidar-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

More accuracy than other technologies, wide range of application, and higher data density are likely to act as driving forces for the global LiDAR market. The utilization of LiDAR technology has been increased significantly in automotive industry in recent time. Big market players such as Google’s parent company Alphabet and Uber are testing driverless vehicles with the use of LiDAR technology. Another advantage of the LiDAR technology is that it is independent of weather and light. The increasing investments in LiDAR technology by governments and the private firms as well as; increasing in the use of drones is expected to move the market in a positive direction. However, high cost, available alternatives technologies and lack of awareness are the key reasons, which could restrain the growth of the LiDAR market.

The global LiDAR market is geographically segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global LiDAR market in terms of revenue and expected to show highest growth rate across the globe. The major economies contributing the North American market are the US and Canada. The main factor of dominance is well established infrastructure, center of technologically advancement firms such as Silicon Valley, and various space programs. Space exploration, automotive, military & defense, energy sector, environment & mining are the major sectors where a significant market growth can be expected. In the APAC region economies such as Japan, India, and China are expected to show market growth once the technology is completely developed.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Key players of LiDAR market are 3D Laser Mapping Inc., Aerometric Inc., Airborne Hydrography AB, AutonomusStuff LLC, Beijing Beike Technology Co., Ltd, and Faro Technologies Inc. Big market players are also investing in this technology. For instance, Bosch GmbH has plans to enter the market by 2020. The report covers overview about the companies, their recent product launches, merger with another firms, acquisition by the company and disinvestment of the company.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global LiDAR Market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global LiDAR Market Research and Analysis, By Product Type

Global LiDAR Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global LiDAR Market Research and Analysis, By Consumer

Global LiDAR Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global LiDAR Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the LiDAR Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the LiDAR Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186958-global-lidar-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. HIGHER ACCURACY THAN OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

3.1.2. WIDE RANGE OF APPLICATION

3.1.3. HIGHER DATA DENSITY

3.1.4. WEATHER & LIGHT INDEPENDENT

3.1.5. GOVERNMENT & PRIVATE INSTITUTE ENCOURAGEMENT

3.1.6. INCREASED USE OF DRONES IN VARIOUS APPLICATION

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. HIGH COST

3.2.2. AVAILABLE ALTERNATIVES

3.2.3. LACK OF AWARENESS TOWARDS THE TECHNOLOGY

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. EMERGING TECHNOLOGY IN GAMES

3.3.2. EMERGING TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE & DRIVERLESS CARS

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. LIDAR MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1.1. LASER

4.1.2. GPS (GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM)

4.1.3. INS (INERTIAL NAVIGATION SYSTEM)

4.1.4. MEMS (MICRO ELECTRIC MECHANICAL SYSTEM)

4.1.5. CAMERA

4.1.6. FLUORESCENCE LIDAR

4.2. LIDAR MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.2.1. GROUND BASED

4.2.2. AIRBORNE

4.2.3. SPACEBORNE

4.3. LIDAR MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.3.1. SURVEYING & MODELLING

4.3.1.1. AERIAL SURVEYING

4.3.1.2. GROUND BASED SURVEYING

4.3.1.3. MAPPING & MODELLING

4.3.2. CORRIDOR MAPPING

4.3.3. EXPLORATION

4.3.4. OTHER

4.4. LIDAR BASED ON CONSUMER

4.4.1. ENVIRONMENTAL

4.4.2. MINERAL EXPLORATION

4.4.2.1. PETROLEUM PRODUCTS EXPLORATION

4.4.2.2. MINING

4.4.3. DRIVERLESS CARS

4.4.4. MILITARY & DEFENCE

4.4.5. ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIAL

4.4.6. ARCHAEOLOGY

4.4.7. TRANSPORTATION

4.5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.6. KEY STRATEGIES

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. APAC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. 3D LASER MAPPING INC.

7.2. AEROMETRIC INC.

7.3. AIRBORNE HYDROGRAPHY AB

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym