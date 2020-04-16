Global Log Homes Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“Log Homes Market 2018 – Global Sales,Price,Revenue,Gross Margin and Market Share”.

Log house that is also called a log home is a pattern built of horizontal logs linked at the corners by notching. It must be remembered that Logs may be round, hewn or square, either handcrafted or milled.

Log homes are basically houses built of wood. The log is a trunk of tree devoid of its branches. The global market of the log homes reached $XX in the year 2018 with XX% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is expected to reach $XX million by the year 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from the year 2019 to 2024.

Global key players

The global key players, as well as the small players, include Honka log homes, Palmako, pioneer Log homes of BC, Rumax, Rovaniemi log homes, etc.

Product segmentation

For product type segment, we can classify the log homes into two categories:

Manufactured or Mined Log Homes. Handcrafted Log Homes.

Earlier, the Handcrafted houses were built for almost centuries in Russia and Eastern Europe. These houses were typically built using an axe and a knife. On the other hand, the manufactured or mined log houses are built using advanced construction techniques.

Market segmentation

If we think of the market segment considering the application of Log homes, it can be categorized into:

Commercial Market

Household Market

The household market is believed to be the largest consumer market of the log house in the entire world. But still, there is uncertainty in the origin of log structures. Possibly, it began in Northern Europe in the Bronze Age. By the time Europeans began to live in America, there was a new tradition of using logs for barns, houses, and other outbuildings in the Scandinavian countries, North Russia, and Germany. These regions had a huge amount of softwood timber that could easily be operated with simple hand tools.

