Global Luxury Doors Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

Luxury doors are one among the rapidly growing sectors in the global door markets. Luxury doors can be considered as a small part of the global door market. Due to the increased awareness and demand among the customers, the market for luxury doors is growing successfully. The luxury door market is characterized by the presence of dynamic market players and increased acquisition activities in recent times. The leading door manufacturing companies are investing a huge amount of money to make technological modernization in simple doors.

Although the global luxury door market is highly susceptible to financial downturns, it is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. The market is primarily being driven by international luxury brands.

Market Segmentation

The luxury door market can be segmented based on product mechanism, product type, application, and geography. Product types can include hinged doors, swinging doors, sliding doors and so on. If we segment the market by types, it covers steel luxury doors, fiberglass luxury doors, PVC/ Vinyl luxury door, and glass-based luxury doors.

Considering the product mechanism, the luxury door market can be divided into two categories- automatic and manual. In terms of application, the global luxury door market can be divided into commercial and residential.

Key Players

The key players of the global luxury door markets include Masonite, Lemieux, TruStile Doors, Lynden Doors, Maiman Company, Sierra Doors.

