In this report, the Global TCT Circular Saw Blades Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global TCT Circular Saw Blades Market Professional Survey Report 2018 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global TCT Circular Saw Blades market status and forecast, categorizes the global TCT Circular Saw Blades market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Circular saw blades are designed for use with miter saws, table saws, radial arm saws, cut-off saws and standard circular saws. Tungsten carbide-tipped (TCT) is one of the materials of Circular saw blades.

As Global overall economic downward trend in the past few years, international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with TCT Circular Saw Blades industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, the current demand for TCT Circular Saw Blades product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary TCT Circular Saw Blades products on the market do not sell well; TCT Circular Saw Bladesâ€™s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Circular Saw Blades industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

In the next five years, the global consumption of TCT Circular Saw Blades will maintain a 5% annual growth rate, consumption is expected in 2020 will 182772 K Pcs, Therefore, in the next five years, TCT Circular Saw Blades overcapacity situation will not change much; the average operating rate will remain at 80% to 90%.

With the global economy recovery, the wood processing industryâ€™s development create a new TCT Circular Saw Blades product demand market, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic TCT Circular Saw Blades, China and other third world countries increase the R&D investment, the advanced TCT Circular Saw Blades technology begin moving to the third world countries. The third world countries are becoming the largest market for the TCT Circular Saw Blades.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese TCT Circular Saw Blades industry is not only begin to transit to high-end TCT Circular Saw Blades products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of TCT Circular Saw Blades brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants had better cooperate with other manufacturer or introduce the core technology to enter into the TCT Circular Saw Blades field.

The global TCT Circular Saw Blades market is valued at 3140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bosch

Dewalt

Leitz

LEUCO

KANEFUSA

STARK SpA

PILANA

Sun Rising Tools

Bosun

Xingshuo Saw

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Minor diameter

Medium diameter

Large diameter

By Application, the market can be split into

Wood Cutting

Metal cutting

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global TCT Circular Saw Blades capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key TCT Circular Saw Blades manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of TCT Circular Saw Blades are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

TCT Circular Saw Blades Manufacturers

TCT Circular Saw Blades Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

TCT Circular Saw Blades Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

