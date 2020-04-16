Global UV Curable Inks Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global UV Curable Inks market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global UV Curable Inks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-uv-curable-inks-market-research-report-2018
This report studies the global UV Curable Inks market status and forecast, categorizes the global UV Curable Inks market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
UV (ultraviolet) curable ink is a kind of inks, with ultraviolet light from different wavelengths and energy to make ink monomer polymerization into polymers in the connection of material, make the ink film and drying.
UV curable inks speed up the printing process by reducing the drying time while facilitating superior bonding. UV curable inks do not employ the use of environmentally harmful solvents, additionally; they do not cause loss of coating thickness and volume loss in final prints. This causes a reduction in waste, pollutant emissions and energy use. UV curable inks are being increasingly used in printing applications as they offer higher productivity and increased printing throughput.
UV curable Inks industry belongs to a part of the chemical field. The product has many types, every company has their own types, mostly, and the product types depend on the clientsâ€™ demands, so the type of product is set by the customer’s demand.
There are many manufactures of the UV curable inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 27% market share, but the manufactures are dispersive in the world. The start-up company has more opportunity and challenge.
The price of foreign products is higher than domestic product price, and the property of UV curable inks is also better than the domestic. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best UV curable inks product.
The global UV Curable Inks market is valued at 1580 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
DIC
Toyo Ink Group
Siegwerk
T&K Toka Corporation
Ricoh
Flint Group
Hewlett-Packard
Gans Ink & Supply
NUtec Digital Ink
Hanghua Toka
Letong Ink
Yip’s Ink
Kingswood Inks
Tianjin Angel Chemicals
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Offset Printing UV Curable Inks
Silkscreen Printing UV Curable Inks
Flexo Printing UV Curable Inks
Gravure UV Curable Inks
Digital Printing UV Curable Inks
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automobile
Consumer goods
Medical
Publications and printing
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global UV Curable Inks capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key UV Curable Inks manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UV Curable Inks are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
UV Curable Inks Manufacturers
UV Curable Inks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
UV Curable Inks Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the UV Curable Inks market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-uv-curable-inks-market-research-report-2018
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global UV Curable Inks market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global UV Curable Inks markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global UV Curable Inks Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global UV Curable Inks market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global UV Curable Inks market
- Challenges to market growth for Global UV Curable Inks manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global UV Curable Inks Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com