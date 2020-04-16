Global UV Curable Inks Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global UV Curable Inks market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global UV Curable Inks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global UV Curable Inks market status and forecast, categorizes the global UV Curable Inks market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

UV (ultraviolet) curable ink is a kind of inks, with ultraviolet light from different wavelengths and energy to make ink monomer polymerization into polymers in the connection of material, make the ink film and drying.

UV curable inks speed up the printing process by reducing the drying time while facilitating superior bonding. UV curable inks do not employ the use of environmentally harmful solvents, additionally; they do not cause loss of coating thickness and volume loss in final prints. This causes a reduction in waste, pollutant emissions and energy use. UV curable inks are being increasingly used in printing applications as they offer higher productivity and increased printing throughput.

UV curable Inks industry belongs to a part of the chemical field. The product has many types, every company has their own types, mostly, and the product types depend on the clientsâ€™ demands, so the type of product is set by the customer’s demand.

There are many manufactures of the UV curable inks in the world, the largest company occupy about 27% market share, but the manufactures are dispersive in the world. The start-up company has more opportunity and challenge.

The price of foreign products is higher than domestic product price, and the property of UV curable inks is also better than the domestic. The manufactures in China should strengthen technology research and development and produce best UV curable inks product.

The global UV Curable Inks market is valued at 1580 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

DIC

Toyo Ink Group

Siegwerk

T&K Toka Corporation

Ricoh

Flint Group

Hewlett-Packard

Gans Ink & Supply

NUtec Digital Ink

Hanghua Toka

Letong Ink

Yip’s Ink

Kingswood Inks

Tianjin Angel Chemicals

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Offset Printing UV Curable Inks

Silkscreen Printing UV Curable Inks

Flexo Printing UV Curable Inks

Gravure UV Curable Inks

Digital Printing UV Curable Inks

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile

Consumer goods

Medical

Publications and printing

Others

