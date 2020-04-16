Handheld Surgical Devices Market to show steady growth, 2019

Market Scenario:

The hand held surgical devices are specially designed for specific surgeries. These are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes.

Increasing number of surgical procedures is the key factor driving the handheld surgical devices market. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, during 2015–16, there were 10.6 million hospitalisations, and 1 in 4 hospitalisations involved a surgical procedure.

Various other factors such as increasing incidence of accidents, high geriatric population, technological advancements, increasing demand for plastic & reconstructive surgery, and rising patient awareness regarding the benefits of handheld surgical devices are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7210

Key players

Some of the key players in the global handheld surgical devices market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Pelion Surgical, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Millennium Surgical Corp, Medicon Eg, Elite Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Thompson Surgical, Stryker, Aspen Surgical, KLS Martin, CooperSurgical Inc., and others.

Segmentation

The global handheld surgical devices market is segmented based on application, product, end user and region.

The global market for handheld surgical devices, by application is segmented into neurology, urology, orthopedics, gynecology, cardiovascular, wound closure, and others.

The market, by product, is segmented into forceps and spatulas, retractors, dilators, graspers, auxiliary devices, cutter devices, and others. The auxiliary devices segment is further classified as clamps, cannulas, and closure devices. The cutter devices segment is further classified as trocars, lancets, and scissor. The others segment includes punches, curettes, blunt dissectors, and snares.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, research and academic institutes, and others. Clinics held a lucrative market share in 2017 due to rising prevalence of chronic conditions.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for handheld surgical devices owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and high geriatric population.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global handheld surgical devices market. This can be attributed to the increasing cases of surgical procedures, and rising research and development investments. According to the 2016 data suggested by Eurostat, around 1040.8 cases of cataract surgery and 406.2 cases of transluminal coronary angioplasty are registered in Germany.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region in 2017. Factors such as growing healthcare sector, increasing penetration of the market players within the region, increasing healthcare expenditure, a rising number of surgical procedures drive the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held least share in the global handheld surgical devices market due to the low per capita income, especially within the African region.

Browse Premium Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/handheld-surgical-devices-market-7210

Detailed Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7210

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]