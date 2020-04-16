Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Hotel & Hospitality Management Software market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Hotel & hospitality management software is used to simplify reservations, improve operating efficiency and maximize revenue. This software is a helping tool in hotel operations and reduces dependency on manpower. Apart from this, manual errors become a thing of the past as critical operations get automated and managed in real-time using hotel & hospitality management software. The market for hotel & hospitality management software is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global hotel & hospitality management software market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2024.

Over the years, hotel and other hospitality institution’s operations have become complex. A range of new services such as online booking and others have increased the requirements of help, in order to control all operations effectively. This hotel & hospitality management software is an ideal solution for hotels, motels, resorts, clubs, B & B’s, small hotel franchisees, clubs, condos, hostels, apartments and more. Further, digitization across the world and growing adoption of the advanced solution in the hospitality sector are about to complement the growth of hotel & hospitality management software market across every region. The global hospitality sector is growing enormously, and this growth can attribute to the rise in the number of hotels and hospitality institutions. With the rise in the number of hotels, the competition in the hospitality market has also become intense. Hotels are adopting smart and advanced technologies in order to attract consumers, improve operating efficiency, maximize revenue and to tackle market competition effectively. Furthermore, hotel and hospitality management software are enriched with various features, which allowed them to be used in number of applications including such as front office module, Reservation & Group Booking Management, Back Office Module, Guest Relationship Management Module, Laundry Management, Banquet Management, Mini-bar, Housekeeping Module Management, Maintenance Management Module and more.

Additionally, the tourism industry is also backing the growth of global hospitality and hotel management software market. Global traveler pool is flooded with millions of new consumers from both emerging and developed markets owing to rising disposable incomes and a newfound ability to experience the world. This rise in the expansion of the traveling industry is poised to drive revenue for hotels & hospitality management software market as the number of hotels is increasing across the globe to handle this giant traveler pool.

Yet, the adoption rate of hospitality & hotel management software in a small hotel is quite a week as the installation of this solution requires strong investment. Apart from this, security concerns among hotel owners are also hampering the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hotel & hospitality management software market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud Based (SaaS)

By Type

– Hotel Operation Management System

– Integrated Security System

– Hotel Building Automation System

– Guest Service Management System

– Others

By End User

– Hotels

– Resorts

– Motels

– Serviced Apartments

– Bed and Breakfasts

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Prologic First

– Protel Hotelsoftware GmbH

– Hotelogix

– eZee Technosys

– MSI

– Cloud Hotel ERP

– Amadeus Hospitality

– SABRE GLBL INC.

– Schneider Electric

– Hoteliga

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Products & Issues in Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market

3. Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

10. Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

10.4. On-premise Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Cloud Based (SaaS) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

11.4. Hotel Operation Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Integrated Security System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Hotel Building Automation System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Guest Service Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12. Global Hotel & Hospitality Management Software Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

12.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.4. Hotels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.5. Resorts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.6. Motels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.7. Serviced Apartments Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.8. Bed and Breakfasts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

12.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13. Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1. By Deployment

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.2.1.4. On-premise Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.1.5. Cloud Based (SaaS) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2. By Type

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.2.2.4. Hotel Operation Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.5. Integrated Security System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.6. Hotel Building Automation System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.7. Guest Service Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.2.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3. By End-User

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.2.3.4. Hotels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3.5. Resorts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3.6. Motels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3.7. Serviced Apartments Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3.8. Bed and Breakfasts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3. Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.1. By Deployment

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.3.1.4. On-premise Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.1.5. Cloud Based (SaaS) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2. By Type

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.3.2.4. Hotel Operation Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2.5. Integrated Security System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2.6. Hotel Building Automation System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2.7. Guest Service Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.2.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.3. By End-User

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.3.3.4. Hotels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.3.5. Resorts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.3.6. Motels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.3.7. Serviced Apartments Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.3.8. Bed and Breakfasts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4.5. France Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1. By Deployment

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment

13.4.1.4. On-premise Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.1.5. Cloud Based (SaaS) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2. By Type

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

13.4.2.4. Hotel Operation Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.5. Integrated Security System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.6. Hotel Building Automation System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.7. Guest Service Management System Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.2.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.3. By End-User

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

13.4.3.4. Hotels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.3.5. Resorts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.3.6. Motels Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.3.7. Serviced Apartments Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.3.8. Bed and Breakfasts Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

13.4.3.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue….

