Infertility Market SWOT Analysis, Key Development Areas, Financial Overview and Forecasts Till 2023

The report for Global Infertility Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Market Scenario:

Infertility is the condition of inability to reproduce or to carry a pregnancy to full term. The most common conditions include deficiencies in semen or egg production such as poor quality and sperm motility, lower hormonal levels, abnormal ejaculation and even psychological conditions.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 6 % of married women ageing 15 to 44 years in the United States are unable to get pregnant after one year of unprotected intercourse. About 12 % of women aged 15 to 44 years in the United States have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term. Numerous studies revealed that up to 15 percent of couples are unable to conceive during the first 12 months of unprotected intercourse and about 8 % even after 24 months of unprotected intercourse. Male Infertility treatment accounts for about 50 % of the cases and the reasons for these cannot be determined in about 50 % of cases. About 8 % to 15 % of men suffer from complete lack of sperm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures further reveal that 20 to 30 % of infertility results from male infertility, and 20 to 35 % are due to female infertility.

The market drivers for global infertility market are growth in risk factors such as sedentary lifestyles, increasing age at marriage, substance abuse, environmental factors, genetic abnormalities, stress, obesity, prostate cancer, varicocele and others.

The most common cause of female infertility is ovulatory problems, irregular or absent menstrual periods while, deficiencies in the semen, while semen quality is the most common reason for male infertility. The restraints on the market include high cost of the treatment, side effects of the drug therapy and social taboos for Infertility treatment.

The market for infertility was valued at 11.2 billion in 2016, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period ending 2023.

Key players of Global Male Infertility treatment Market:

Key players profiled in the report are Halotech DNA, SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., Andrology Solutions, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Androvia LifeSciences, Aetna Inc., Bayer Healthcare, EMD Serono, Inc., and others.

Segments:

To gauge an accurate market potentiality, the report offers a segmental analysis of the market on the basis of sex, diagnosis, drugs, techniques, and regions. Based on the sex, the market is segmented into as males, females and unexplained. Based on the diagnosis, the market is segmented into men diagnostic tests (semen analysis, genetic testing, testicular biopsy, and other), women diagnostic tests (hysteroscopy, laparoscopy, ovulation testing, hysterosalpingography and others), and general diagnostic tests (genetic testing, hormone testing, microscopic analysis, imaging, and others) Based on drugs, the market is segmented into clomiphene citrate, letrozole, serophene, hormone treatment and others. Based on techniques, the market is segmented by assisted reproductive technology (ART), intrauterine insemination, and surgery. The surgery segment is further sub segmented by laparoscopic or hysteroscopic surgery, tubal surgeries and others. Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Regional analysis:

US accounts for the maximum market share of the global infertility market attributed to increasing pool of awareness, high income, good reimbursement scenario and others. Europe led by Germany, France and the U.K. is expected to be the second largest market. Advancing technologies within the Infertility treatment is driving the market and will see strategic growth over the next five years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market which is expected to be dominated by China, and India owing to huge population with unmet needs and also because the rate of male infertility is highest in South Asia. The Middle East and Africa market is expected to be led by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

