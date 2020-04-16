Latest Research report on 5G Infrastructure Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global 5G Infrastructure market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global 5G Infrastructure market. The Global 5G Infrastructure analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Communication Infrastructure, By Network Technology, By Chipset Type, By Application.

5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency. This technology caters to other technologies such as autonomous vehicle, virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides lucrative opportunity for the 5G infrastructure market.

5G technology in the healthcare industry vertical enables services such as remote patient monitoring, remote surgery, and others with the help of connected healthcare devices. For instance, in rural areas, it is not feasible for seasoned doctors located several miles away to reach the patients as it can be time-consuming. Although with the advent of telehealth and remote monitoring systems, patients can receive treatment from their homes. Doctors can recommend prescriptions and other information to patients with the help of video calls. This can save a significant amount of cost and time required in the conventional methods. In addition, with the use of 5G technology, transmission of large data files, communication in different languages, real-time remote monitoring, and others can provide lucrative growth opportunities for the 5G infrastructure market in the healthcare sector.

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The 5G infrastructure market is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation:

By Communication Infrastructure

– Small Cell

– Macro Cell

– Radio Access Network (RAN)

– Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

By Network Technology

– Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

By Chipset Type

– Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

– Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

– Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

– Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

By Application

– Automotive

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Retail

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Italy

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Proliferation of M2M/IoT connections

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for mobile broadband services

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network

3.5.2.2. Privacy & security concerns

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific

Chapter: 4: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SMALL CELL

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. MACRO CELL

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. RADIO ACCESS NETWORK (RAN)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. DISTRIBUTED ANTENNA SYSTEM (DAS)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 5: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY CHIPSET TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SOFTWARE DEFINED NETWORKING & NETWORK FUNCTION VIRTUALIZATION

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. MOBILE EDGE COMPUTING

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. FOG COMPUTING

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 6: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY CHIPSET TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. APPLICATION-SPECIFIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. RFIC

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. MMWAVE TECHNOLOGY CHIPS

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. FPGA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

Chapter: 7: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. AUTOMOTIVE

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. ENERGY & UTILITIES

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. HEALTHCARE

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis, by country

7.5. RETAIL

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. OTHERS

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Chapter: 8: 5G INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by communication infrastructure

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by network technology

8.2.4. Market size and forecast, by chipset type

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by applications

8.2.6. Market analysis, by country

Continue @…



