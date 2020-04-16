Latest Research report on Animal Feed Additives Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Animal Feed Additives market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Animal Feed Additives market. The Global Animal Feed Additives analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Additive Type, By Livestock, By Form, By Function.

The global animal feed additives market size was valued at $19,642 million in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at aCAGR of 6.0% to reach $31,387 million during 2018 to 2025. Feed additives are used in animal nutrition to enhance the quality and properties of animal feed and to boost features such as overall gut health/digestive performance, palatability preservation, and others. They have gained significant importance globally as they improve the overall health of animals, which in turn improves the quality and quantity of meat produced. For example, in poultry diet, feed additives are used to improve the egg laying capacity of birds, feed utilization, and disease prevention. Similarly, a swine diet includes various natural & synthetic additives such as acidifiers, high dietary levels of copper & zinc, and phytase to boost the performance and profitability of this feed.

Increase in global meat consumption, industrialization of meat products, and rise in awareness of the quality of dairy & meat products consumed drive the growth of the global feed additives market. However, increase in raw material costs restricts the market growth.

The global animal feed additives market is segmented based on additive type, livestock, form, function, and region. Based on additive type, the market is categorized into amino acids, antioxidants, feed enzymes, feed acidifiers, vitamins, minerals, binders, antibiotics, and others. Amino acids are sub-segmented into methionine, lysine, threonine, tryptophan, and others. Antioxidants are further segmented into BHA, BHT, ethoxyquin, and others. Feed enzymes are further classified into phytase, non-starch polysaccharides, protease, xylanase, and others. Feed acidifiers are sub-segmented into formic acid, butyric acid, fumaric acid, acetic acid, and others. Vitamins are further bifurcated into water soluble and fat soluble. Minerals are sub-segmented into zinc sources, iron sources, manganese sources, and copper sources. Binders are further divided into calcium lignosulphate, guar (Arabic) gum, and others. Antibiotics are subdivided into tetracycline, penicillin, and others. Based on livestock, the market is categorized into swine, ruminants, poultry, aquatic animals, and others (equine, pets, and birds). According to form, it is classified into dry, liquid, and others (powder and pellet form). As per function, it is fragmented into single function and multifunction. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players operating in the market include:

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– BASF SE

– Cargill Incorporated

– Addcon Group

– Evonik Industries AG

– Koninklijke DSM N.V.

– Aliphos Belgium S.A.

– Kemin Industries Inc

– Nutreco N.V.

– Phibro Animal Health Corporation.

Key Benefits for Animal Feed Additives Market

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2017?2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are studied as per key trends, developments, and presence of industry players in the market.

– Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

– This study evaluates the value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

– An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominant market opportunities.

Animal Feed Additives Key Market Segmentations:

By Additive Type

– Amino Acids

– – – Methionine

– – – Lysine

– – – Threonine

– – – Tryptophan

– – – Others

– Antioxidants

– – – BHA

– – – BHT

– – – Ethoxyquin

– – – Others

– Feed Enzymes

– – – Phytase

– – – Non-starch Polysaccharides

– – – Protease

– – – Xylanase

– – – Others

– Feed Acidifiers

– – – Formic Acid

– – – Butyric Acid

– – – Fumaric Acid

– – – Acetic Acid

– – – Others

– Vitamins

– – – Water Soluble

– – – Fat Soluble

– Minerals

– – – Zinc Sources

– – – Iron Sources

– – – Manganese Sources

– – – Copper Sources

– – – Others

– Binders

– – – Calcium Lignosulphate

– – – Guar (Arabic) Gum

– – – Others

– Antibiotics

– – – Tetracycline

– – – Penicillin

– – – Others

– Others

By Livestock

– Swine

– Ruminants

– Poultry

– Aquatic Animals

– Others (Equine, Pets, and Birds)

By Form

– Dry

– Liquid

– Others (Power and Pellet Form)

By Function

– Single Function

– Multifunction

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Spain

– Russia

– Germany

– France

– Netherlands

– Italy

– UK

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Indonesia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

The other players in the value chain (profiles not included in the report) are:

– Biotech JSC,

– Danisco Animal Nutrition

– Biomin

– Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

– Alltech, Inc.

– Adisseo France SAS

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1.REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3.KEY BENEFITS

1.4.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2.KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Threat of new entrants

3.3.3.Threat of substitutes

3.3.4.Competitive rivalry

3.3.5.Bargaining power among buyers

3.4.MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5.MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4:ANIMAL FEED ADDITIVES MARKET BY ADDITIVE TYPE

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2. AMINO ACIDS

4.2.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.METHIONINE

4.2.3.LYSINE

4.2.4.THREONINE

4.2.5.TRYPTOPHAN

4.2.6.OTHERS

4.2.7.Market size and forecast by region

4.2.8.Market volume and forecast by region

4.2.9.Market analysis by country

4.3. ANTIOXIDANTS

4.3.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2.BHA BUTYLATED HYDROXYANISOLE

4.3.3.BHT BUTYLATED HYDROXYTOLUENE

4.3.4.ETHOXYQUIN

4.3.5.OTHERS

4.3.6.Market size and forecast by region

4.3.7.Market volume and forecast by region

4.3.8.Market analysis by country

4.4. FEED ENZYMES

4.4.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2.PHYTASE

4.4.3.NON-STARCH POLYSACCHARIDES

4.4.4.PROTEASE

4.4.5.XYLANASE

4.4.6.OTHERS

4.4.7.Market size and forecast by region

4.4.8.Market volume and forecast by region

4.4.9.Market analysis by country

4.5. FEED ACIDIFIERS

4.5.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2.FORMIC ACID

4.5.3.BUTYRIC ACID

4.5.4.FUMARIC ACID

4.5.5.ACETIC ACID

4.5.6.OTHERS

4.5.7.Market size and forecast by region

4.5.8.Market volume and forecast by region

4.5.9.Market analysis by country

4.6. VITAMINS

4.6.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2.WATER-SOLUBLE

4.6.3.FAT-SOLUBLE

4.6.4.Market size and forecast by region

4.6.5.Market volume and forecast by region

4.6.6.Market analysis by country

4.7. MINERALS

4.7.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2.ZINC SOURCES

4.7.3.IRON SOURCES

4.7.4.MANGANESE SOURCES

4.7.5.COPPER SOURCES

4.7.6.OTHERS

4.7.7.Market size and forecast by region

4.7.8.Market volume and forecast by region

4.7.9.Market analysis by country

4.8. BINDERS

4.8.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2.CALCIUM LIGNOSULFONATE

4.8.3.GUAR ARABIC GUM

4.8.4.OTHERS

4.8.5.Market size and forecast by region

4.8.6.Market volume and forecast by region

4.8.7.Market analysis by country

4.9. ANTIBIOTICS

4.9.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.9.2.TETRACYCLINE

4.9.3.PENICILLIN

4.9.4.OTHERS

4.9.5.Market size and forecast by region

4.9.6.Market volume and forecast by region

4.9.7.Market analysis by country

4.10. OTHERS

4.10.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.10.2.Market size and forecast by region

4.10.3.Market volume and forecast by region

4.10.4.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5:ANIMAL FEED ADDITIVES MARKET BY LIVESTOCK

5.1.OVERVIEW

5.2. SWINE

5.2.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3.Market volume and forecast by region

5.2.4.Market analysis by country

5.3. RUMINANTS

5.3.1.Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3.Market volume and forecast by region

5.3.4.Market analysis by country

Continue @…



