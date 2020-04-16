Latest Research report on Application Container Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Application Container market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Application Container market. The Global Application Container analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL.

Containers are being used for operating systems or as an application packaging mechanism. Application containerization is an operating system level virtualization method, which is used to deploy and run distributed applications without launching an entire virtual machine for each app. Application containers are designed to package multiple isolated applications, which run on a single host and access the same OS kernel.

Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines, upsurge in adoption of cloud-based computing system in organizations, rise in trend of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users drive the growth of the market. However, security risks associated with the application container technology is expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, emergence of database as a service (DBaaS) and increase in investment in application container technology by SMEs are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.



The global application container market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into small- & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into telecom & IT, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, education and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players, namely Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global application container market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

– Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global application container market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– On-premise

– Cloud Based

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– IT & Telecom

– Government

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Retail

– Education

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Singapore

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– CA Technologies

– Docker Inc.

– Google, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Joyent, Inc.

– Mesosphere, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation.

– Rancher Labs, Inc.

– Red Hat, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Player Positioning, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines

3.5.1.2. Growing adoption of cloud-based computing system in organizations

3.5.1.3. Rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) among end users

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Security Risks Associated With the application container technology

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing investment in application container technology

CHAPTER 4: APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

4.1. Overview

4.2. On-premise

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. Cloud

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Small & Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. Large Enterprises

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

6.1. Overview

6.2. Telecom & IT

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.3. Government

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis by country

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.4. Market analysis by country

6.5. BFSI

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.4. Market analysis by country

6.6. Retail

6.6.1. Key market trends

6.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.4. Market analysis by country

6.7. Education

6.7.1. Key market trends

6.7.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.7.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.4. Market analysis by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends

6.8.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.8.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: APPLICATION CONTAINER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast

7.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by deployemnt model

7.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

7.2.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.3.5. U.S.

7.2.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.2.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.6. Canada

7.2.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.2.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.7. Mexico

7.2.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.2.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.2.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast

7.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by deployemnt model

7.3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Industry Vertical

7.3.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.3.5. UK

7.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.3.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.6. Germany

7.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.3.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.6.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.7. France

7.3.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.3.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.7.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

7.3.3.8. Italy

7.3.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by deployment model

7.3.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by organization size

7.3.3.8.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

Continue @…



