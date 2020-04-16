Latest Research report on Asteroid Mining Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Asteroid Mining market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Asteroid Mining market. The Global Asteroid Mining analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Phase, By Asteroid Type, By Application.

Asteroids mining is anticipated to enable the extraction of rich resources of the asteroids in the space. It is being developed by a variety of companies, which is leading to the enlarged scope of the business over the coming years. For instance, European nation’s Luxembourg hopes to be the global leader in the emerging race to mine resources in the outer space. Luxembourg is investing 25 million euros in a privately-owned company, Planetary Resources. This is an asteroid mining startup, which is expected to launch its first commercial asteroid prospecting mission by 2020. In addition, China is planning to develop nuclear-powered space shuttles by 2040, which will have the ability to mine resources from asteroids and build solar power plants in space in the near future.

The asteroid mining market is gaining traction, owing to the availability of abundant resources in the space such as precious metals, fuel and other natural resources which influences its growth positively. In addition, the rise in the R&D, investments by key players to install space mining methods is expected to drive the space mining market size in the coming years.

The global asteroid mining market is analyzed by phase, asteroid type, application, and region. Based on phase, the market is divided into spacecraft design, launch, and operation. By asteroid type, the market is classified into Type C, Type S, Type M, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into construction, resource harvesting, 3D printing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global asteroid mining market are Asteroid mining Company, Bradford, iSpace, Kleos Space S.A, Planetary Resources, SpaceFab.US, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Offworld, and Virgin Galactic.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Asteroid Mining Market:

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the global asteroid mining along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Asteroid Mining Market Segmentations:

By Phase

– Spacecraft Design

– Launch

– Operation

By Asteroid Type

– Type C

– Type S

– Type M

– Others

By Application

– Construction

– Resource Harvesting

– 3D Printing

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Russia

– Luxembourg

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

