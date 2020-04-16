Latest Research report on Beacon Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Beacon market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Beacon market. The Global Beacon analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Type, By Technology, By Application.

Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others via the app.

Increase in investment in proximity marketing, enhanced features of beacon solution such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others drive the growth of the beacon market. However, rise in data security and privacy concern is expected to limit the market growth.

The report segments the beacon market based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH is provided in the report.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the global beacon market.

– In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

– This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– iBeacon

– Eddystone

– AltBeacon

– Others

By Technology

– BLE

– Wi-Fi

– Ultrasound

– Combined Technology

By Application

– Retail

– Travel, tourism & hospitality

– Healthcare

– BFSI

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Advanced system, SLU

– Apple Inc.

– BlueCats

– Blue Sense Networks

– Estimote, Inc.,

– Gelo

– Glimworm Beacons,

– Gimbal

– Kontakt.io

– Beaconinside GmbH

Table of Content



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porters five forces analysis

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Key Player Positioning , 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing investments in proximity marketing

3.5.1.2. Enhanced features of beacons

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Growing concerns regarding privacy and security.

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Upsurge in organized retailing

CHAPTER 4: BEACON MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. iBeacon

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Eddystone

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. AltBeacon

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others (Paypal, GeoBeacon, Samsung proximity)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BEACON MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. BLE (Bluetooth)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Wi-Fi

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Ultrasound

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Combined Technology

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BEACON MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Retail

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Travel, tourism & hospitality

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Healthcare

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. BFSI

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BEACON MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market analysis, by region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.5. Market analysis, by country

7.2.6. U.S.

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by application

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



