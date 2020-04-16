Latest Research report on Bubble Tea Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Bubble Tea market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Bubble Tea market. The Global Bubble Tea analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Base Ingredient, By Flavor, By Component.

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used for enhancing the texture of the tea. Bubble tea is served in a hot or cold form, according to the preference of consumers and a fat straw is used through which the pearls can be easily eaten by the consumers. Bubble tea is slowly gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, and globally too.

Availability of bubble tea at lower prices and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players drive the global bubble tea market growth. However, excess of sugar content in these drinks leading to health issues and trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth. Introduction of various new flavors and blends, and high demand among the young population for a variety of teas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the global bubble tea market on the basis of base ingredient, flavors, component, and geography. Based on base ingredient, the market is divided into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is categorized into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. Based on component, it is classified into flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market includes Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, Sumos Sdn Bhd, Gong Cha USA, Boba Tea Company, Troika JC. (Qbubble), and Fokus Inc.

Key market segments

By Base Ingredient

– Black Tea

– Green Tea

– Oolong Tea

– White Tea

By Flavor

– Original

– Coffee

– Fruit

– Chocolate

– Others

By Component

– Flavor

– Creamer

– Sweetener

– Liquid

– Tapioca pearls

– Others

By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Turkey

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Low price of bubble tea

3.4.1.2. Health benefits associated with bubble tea

3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Addition of artificial preservatives & color and excess sugar in the bubble tea

3.4.2.2. Growth in coffee consumption

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Introduction of new flavors

3.4.3.2. Decrease in demand for carbonated drinks

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY BASE INGREDIENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Black Tea

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Green Tea

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Oolong Tea

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. White Tea

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY FLAVORS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Original Flavor

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Coffee Flavor

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Fruit Flavor

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Chocolate Flavor

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Flavor

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Creamer

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Sweetener

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Liquid

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Tapioca Pearls

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

