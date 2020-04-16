Latest Research report on Data Center Chip Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Data Center Chip market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Data Center Chip market. The Global Data Center Chip analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Chip Type, By Data Center Size, By Industry Vertical.

The global data center chip market was valued at $7,718.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,641.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025. A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to organize, process, store, and disseminate massive amount of data. A business usually depends heavily on the applications, services, and data contained within a data center making it the point of focus and a vital asset for day-to-day activities. The data center chip is one of the required components in the premises that is usually found in the server area within a data center.



The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, expansion, and acquisition to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global data center chip market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017?2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018?2025

The report includes the study of the global data center chip market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The data center chip market is segmented based on chip type, data center size, industry vertical, and region. Based on chip type, the market is divided into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU and others. Based on data center size, the market is categorized into small & medium size and large size. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, government, IT & telecom, retail, transportation, energy & utilities and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Intel Corporation, GlobalFoundries, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), Broadcom, Xilinx, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nvidia Corporation. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to increase their data center chip market share.

Key Benefits for Data Center Chip Market:

– This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global data center chip market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Data Center Chip Key Market Segments:

By Chip Type

– GPU

– ASIC

– FPGA

– CPU

– Others

By Data Center Size

– Small & Medium Size

– Large Size

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Government

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Transportation

– Energy & Utilities

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

– Intel Corporation

– GlobalFoundries

– Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.)

– Broadcom

– Xilinx, Inc.

– Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

– Nvidia Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in Cloud Computing

3.5.1.2. Advancement in chip technology

3.5.1.3. Government Regulations regarding localization of Data centers

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High data center operational cost

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in smart computing devices

CHAPTER 4: DATA CENTER CHIP MARKET, BY CHIP TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GPU

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. ASIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. FPGA

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. CPU

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DATA CENTER CHIP MARKET, BY DATA CENTER SIZE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SMALL & MEDIUM SIZE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. LARGE SIZE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DATA CENTER CHIP MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BFSI

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. MANUFACTURING

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. GOVERNMENT

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. IT & TELECOM

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. RETAIL

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. TRANSPORTATION

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

6.8. ENERGY & UTILITIES

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis by country

6.9. OTHERS

6.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.9.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DATA CENTER CHIP MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5. Market analysis by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3. EUROPE

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5. Market analysis by country

7.3.5.1. U.K.

7.3.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.2. Germany

7.3.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.4. Russia

7.3.5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.5. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by chip type

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by data center size

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue @…



