Latest Research report on Data Center Cooling Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Data Center Cooling market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Data Center Cooling market. The Global Data Center Cooling analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Component, By Type Of Cooling, By Type Of Data Centers, By Industry Vertical.

Data center cooling refers to the collective tools, techniques, and equipment that ensure temperature within permissible limit in data centers. Cooling system maintains required air circulation to each row and rack in the data centers. Data center cooling systems consist of infrastructure, management, and monitoring. Infrastructure includes air ducts, chillers, air conditioners, and cooling towers among others. Management includes management software deployed in data center cooling while monitoring includes equipment & procedure for monitoring data center temperature.

The factors such as increase in demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center and power density fuel the growth of the global data center cooling market. However, the requirement of specialized infrastructure & higher investment cost hinders the growth of the global market. In addition, cooling challenges during power outage are also expected to impend the growth of the global market. Furthermore, emergence of liquid-based & portable cooling and rise in requirement for modular data center cooling approach are anticipated to fuel the growth of the data center cooling market.

The global data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of component, type of cooling, type of data centers, industry verticals, and region. Based on component, it is categorized into solutions and services. Based on type of cooling, the market is divided into room-based cooling, rack-based cooling, and row-based cooling. Based on industry vertical, it is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, retail, government & defense, healthcare, energy, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include Schneider Electric Se; Black Box Corporation; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Emerson Electric Co.; Hitachi, Ltd.; Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg; Fujitsu Ltd.; Stulz Gmbh; Vertiv Co; and Asetek.

Key Benefits for Data Center Cooling Market:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center cooling market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global data center cooling market for the period 2018–2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Data Center Cooling Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Solutions

– Services

By Type Of Cooling

– Room-Based Cooling

– Rack-Based Cooling

– Row-Based Cooling

By Type Of Data Centers

– Enterprise Data Centers

– Colocation Data Centers

– Wholesale Data Centers

– Hyperscale Data Centers

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– IT & Telecom

– Media & Entertainment

– Retail

– Government & Defense

– Healthcare

– Energy

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Schneider Electric Se

– Black Box Corporation

– Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

– Emerson Electric Co.

– Hitachi, Ltd.

– Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg

– Fujitsu Ltd.

– Stulz Gmbh

– Vertiv Co

– Asetek

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers

3.5.1.2. Green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions

3.5.1.3. Substantial growth with data center and power density

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Requirement of specialized infrastructure and higher investment cost

3.5.2.2. Cooling challenges during power outage

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Emergence of liquid-based cooling and portable cooling technology

3.5.3.2. Growth in requirement for modular data center cooling approach

CHAPTER 4: DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOLUTIONS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Data center cooling solutions market, by component type

4.2.4.1. Air conditioners

4.2.4.2. Air handling unit

4.2.4.3. Chiller

4.2.4.4. Cooling towers

4.2.4.5. Pumps

4.2.4.6. Others

4.2.4.7. Data center cooling solutions market size and forecast, by component type

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.3.4. Data center cooling services market, by type

4.3.4.1. Installation & deployment

4.3.4.2. Support & Maintenance

4.3.4.3. Consulting

4.3.4.4. Data center cooling services market size and forecast, by type

CHAPTER 5: DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET, BY TYPE OF COOLING

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ROOM-BASED COOLING

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. RACK-BASED COOLING

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. ROW-BASED COOLING

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET, BY TYPE OF DATA CENTER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ENTERPRISE DATA CENTER

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. COLOCATION DATA CENTER

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. WHOLESALE DATA CENTER

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. OTHER

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: DATA CENTER COOLING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. BFSI

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. MANUFACTURING

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. IT & TELECOM

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. RETAIL

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue @…



