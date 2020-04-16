Latest Research report on Digital PCR Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Digital PCR market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Digital PCR market. The Global Digital PCR analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Technology, By Product Type, By Application, By End User.



The global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction Market generated $318 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,206 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018 to 2025. Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) is an advancement of traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The traditional PCR with its limited precision and accuracy often fail to amplify small samples of nucleic acid to a detectable level. As a result, there is a growing demand for better techniques to assess the minute quantities of DNA or RNA. dPCR is a more sensitive and reliable technique with improved ability to quantify the absolute amount of nucleic acid. It divides the sample into large number of fragments, each containing either one or no template nucleic acid sequence. After DNA amplification, scoring is done with the help of fluorescence, counting the score as positive for the fraction containing template sequence and negative for the sample without the template sequence.

The major factors driving the global digital polymerase chain reaction market are increase in demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, rise in disease awareness, need for early diagnosis of viral, infectious, and genetic disease, and surge in number of diagnostic centers across the globe. However, high cost of dPCR testing and limited expertise and accessibility, especially in the developing countries are expected to restrict the market growth.

The global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, end user, and region. According to technology, the market is bifurcated into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and BEAMing digital PCR. On the basis of type, the market is divided into digital PCR equipment, consumables & reagents, and software & services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical diagnostics, research and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries, and university and government organizations. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Digital PCR Key Market Segments:

By Technology

– Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

– BEAMing Digital PCR

By Product Type

– Digital PCR equipment

– Consumables and reagents

– Software & Services

By Application

– Clinical diagnostics

– Research

– Forensics

By End User

– Clinical diagnostic laboratories

– Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries

– University and government organizations

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.)

– Expedeon AG

– Fluidigm Corporation

– JN Medsys

– Merck KGaA

– Qiagen N.V. (Formulatrix, Inc.)

– Stilla Technologies

– Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex Inostics GmbH)

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

