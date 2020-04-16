Latest Research report on Hemp Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Hemp market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Hemp market. The Global Hemp analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By End Use, By Nature.

The Global Hemp Market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2018. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2024. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024.

According to a research conducted by KD Market Insights, the U.S. hemp market is considered to be USD 820.0 Million in 2017, which indicates a 16% increase over sales in the year 2016. Factors such as the rising demand for hemp-based products which includes hemp oil, personal care products, supplements, and others are believed to spur the growth of the hemp market in the upcoming years. Further, growing consumer awareness regarding benefits associated with hemp products such as an excellent source of nutrition, heart-healthy compounds, and others is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the hemp market. In addition to this, the demand for hemp-fibers is growing on the back of rising demand from the textile industry for manufacturing of spun fibers, and a range of consumer and industrial textiles. Moreover, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the global hemp market.

In terms of geography, the hemp market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is slated to account for the highest percentage of market share in the overall hemp market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for hemp oil in the North American region due to the rising geriatric population and growing concerns about skin diseases are believed to intensify the growth rate of North America hemp market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, Europe hemp market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the upcoming years. The increasing number of hemp farms in countries such as Ukraine and others are expected to positively impact the growth of Europe hemp market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hemp market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Fiber

– Seeds

– Shives

By End Use

– Consumer Textiles

– – – Clothing

– – – Shoes

– Automotive

– Foods & Beverages

– Hemp CBD

– Hemp Oil

– Personal Care Products

– – – Soap

– – – Beauty Products

– – – Moisturizer

– – – Others

– Supplements

– Farm & Landscaping

– – – Mulch

– – – Composting

– – – Animal Bedding

– Others

By Nature

– Organic

– Conventional

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

Hemp market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as acquisition, joint venture, product launch and expansion across the globe. For instance, on March 21, 2019, Canopy Growth Corporation announced the acquisition of AgriNextUSA. This acquisition helped the company to expand its presence in the U.S. market. Apart from this, various new market players are trying to enter into the hemp market, for instance, Schmidt’s Naturals is planning to launch hemp-oil deodorants in September 2019. This product launch will help the company to strengthen its presence into the market over the upcoming years.

Also, the report profiles various major market players such as;

– Hemp Production Services

– Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

– All American Hemp, LLC

– North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd

– Hemp Foods Australia

– Hemp Sense Inc.

– Canopy Growth Corporation

– Agropro

– HempMeds Brazil

– Botanical Genetics, LLC

– Other Major & Niche Players

