Latest Research report on Identity analytics Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Identity analytics market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Identity analytics market. The Global Identity analytics analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Component, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Analytics Type, By Industry Vertical.

Identity analytics provides a risk-based approach for managing system identities and access. It uses dynamic risk scores and advanced analytics to develop key indicators for automating account provisioning, de-provisioning, authentication, and privileged access management. Identity analytics utilize big data, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to ingest and analyze huge amount of data and refine that data into actionable intelligence, enabling organizations to detect and react to quickly access. Identity Analytics provides enterprises with the ability to define and manage roles and automate critical identity-based controls. When the roles are defined, certified, and assigned, the identity analytics solution delivers scalable and viable identity governance and analytical solution during the user access lifecycle.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3388



Rise in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems, growth in need of ensuring adaptive access certification by the enterprises, and increase in awareness about regulation and compliance management are some of the major factors that drive the global identity analytics market growth. In addition, surge in cases of data breaches and identity-related frauds are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure and slow adoption of identity analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, adoption of AI, machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions, and rise in demand for mobility solutions and surge in identity theft are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.

The global identity analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, analytics type, industry verticals, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on organization size, it is segregated into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Based on analytics type, it is classified into descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics. By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, telecom & IT, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others. Based on region, the identity analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global identity analytics market is dominated by key players such as Evidian, Gurucul, Hitachi Id Systems, Happiest Minds, LogRhythm, ID analytics (Symantec), Verint Systems, NetIQ (Microfocus), Microsoft, and Oracle.

Key Benefits for Identity analytics Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global identity analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global identity analytics industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global identity analytics market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Identity analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

– Software

– Services

By Deployment

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

– Large Enterprises

By Analytics Type

– Descriptive Analytics

– Diagnostic Analytics

– Predictive Analytics

– Prescriptive Analytics

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Telecom & IT

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Singapore

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players

– Evidian

– Gurucul

– Hitachi Id Systems

– Happiest Minds

– LogRhythm

– ID analytics (Symantec)

– Verint Systems

– NetIQ (Microfocus)

– Microsoft

– Oracle

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/identity-analytics-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in adoption by enterprises to improve their identity and access management systems

3.5.1.2. Growing need to ensure adaptive access certification by the enterprises

3.5.1.3. Rise in awareness about regulation and compliance management

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Increasing complexity of the IT infrastructure

3.5.2.2. Slow adoption of advanced analytics solutions in the underdeveloped regions

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Adoption of AI, Machine learning technologies in identity analytics solutions

3.5.3.2. Rising demand for mobility solutions and growing identity theft

CHAPTER 4: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. ON-PREMISE

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis, by country

5.3. CLOUD

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES)

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3. LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY ANALYTICS TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. DESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS

7.2.1. Key market trends

7.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4. Market analysis, by country

7.3. DIAGNOSTIC ANALYTICS

7.3.1. Key market trends

7.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.4. Market analysis, by country

7.4. PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS

7.4.1. Key market trends

7.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.4. Market analysis, by country

7.5. PRESCRIPTIVE ANALYTICS

7.5.1. Key market trends

7.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: IDENTITY ANALYTICS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. BFSI

8.2.1. Key market trends

8.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.4. Market analysis, by country

8.3. TELECOM AND IT

8.3.1. Key market trends

8.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

8.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.4. Market analysis, by country

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3388



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com