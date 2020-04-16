Latest Research report on IGCT Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global IGCT market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global IGCT market. The Global IGCT analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Type, By Application.

IGCT enables a robust series connection between high power turn-off devices used for high power applications. Advantages such as high efficiency and low complexity make it a better option over GTO and IGBT, which exhibit an increase in adoption at present.

Benefits such as better performance of IGCT at higher temperature such as temperature ranges from -40 to 125 Â°C support the growth of the market. IGCT is used in industrial appliances and steel mills for controlling high power AC motors and AC grid interface, as well as the PWM switching. Therefore, this feature adds value to drive the demand for the IGCT market.

Low conduction loss as compared to GTO and IGBT, increased usage of power electronics in renewable energy sources, and low price majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, bulky structure of thyristor and complex manufacturing process tends to impede the growth of this market. In the near future, use of power semiconductor devices in hybrid vehicles and invention of the high-power technology (HPT) platform are factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the IGCT market.

The market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into asymmetric IGCT, reverse blocking IGCT, and reverse conducting IGCT. The application segment is divided into drives, traction, converter, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global IGCT market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Asymmetric

– Reverse Blocking IGCT

– Reverse Conducting IGCT

By Application

– Drive

– Traction

– Converter

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

