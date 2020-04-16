Latest Research report on India Energy Management Systems Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global India Energy Management Systems market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the india India Energy Management Systems market. The Global India Energy Management Systems analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Offering, By Component, By Service, By Type, By End User, By Market Vertical.

The India energy management systems market size is expected to reach $2,145 million by 2023, from $635 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2016â€“2023). Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information on the energy use through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Through the data collected during asset monitoring can be utilized for effective reduction in energy consumption from non-essential assets, equipment and tools.

The demand for energy management systems is on a rapid increase in India, owing to initiative of government toward Smart Cities Mission project for upgradation and development of various infrastructure for the selected cities across the country, where the effective energy management solutions and energy storage solutions are required to are require for improvement, redevelopment, and extension of various utilities, infrastructure, and transportation. Moreover, various leading global manufacturing companies invest toward the development of their manufacturing facilities in the country to capitalize over the Southeast Asian markets. The fast-growing Indian economy as well as emergence of Indiaâ€™s manufacturing capabilities after China are expected to provide lucrative business opportunities for the EMS market players during the forecast period. Furthermore, energy management solutions aid in improving the overall energy consumption, monitoring, and enhancing the efficiency of the building. However, lack of awareness among long-term benefits of EMS solutions as well as tough efficient energy policies hinder the growth of India EMS market.

The India energy management systems market is segmented based on offering, service, component, type, end user, market vertical, and region. The offering segment is bifurcated into systems and services. By service, the market is broadly categorized into monitoring & control, implementation & integration, maintenance, and consulting & training. Based on type, the market is segmented into home EMS, building EMS, and industrial EMS. By components, the India energy management systems market is classified into sensor, controller, software, and others. The end-user industry is divided into residential and commercial segment. Depending on the market vertical, the India EMS market is divided into power & energy, telecom & IT, manufacturing, enterprise, healthcare, and others.

The key players profiled in this report Atandra Energy Private Limited, Computer Maintenance and Services Company, Delta Electronics, INC., DEXMA Energy Management, Elconn Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd., Energy Management Solution of India (EMIS), Graphite Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Neptune India, Nikom InfraSolutions Pvt. Ltd., and Yokogawa India Ltd.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top Winning Strategies, By Year, 2015-2018*

3.2.3.2. Top Winning Strategies, By Development, 2015-2018* (%)

3.2.3.3. Top Winning Strategies, By Company, 2015-2018*

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2016

3.5. Case Studies

3.5.1. Case Study 1: Monitoring electrical consumption of four industrial building units

3.5.2. Case Study 2: Maximize energy savings through little investment as possible

3.5.3. Case Study 3: Reduction in electricity and gas consumption

3.5.4. Case Study 4: Industrial energy efficiency improvement project in South Africa

3.5.5. Business Model of Energy Management Systems based companies

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Energy Management Systems Market

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Governments initiative towards enhancing manufacturing efficiencies

3.7.1.2. Investment towards development of smart cities

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. Low awareness of long term benefits of EMS

3.7.2.2. Lack of energy efficiencies policies

3.7.3. Opportunity

3.7.3.1. Rapid urbanization and investment for upgradation of power grids

CHAPTER 4: INDIA ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY OFFERING

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2. System

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3. Services

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

CHAPTER 5: INDIA ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by component

5.2. Sensors

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3. Controllers

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4. Software

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

CHAPTER 6: INDIA ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY SERVICE

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by service

6.2. Monitoring & Control

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3. Implementation & Integration

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4. Maintenance

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5. Consulting & Training

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

CHAPTER 7: INDIA ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

7.1. Market overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

7.2. Home Energy Management Systems

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3. Building Energy Management System

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4. Industrial Energy Management System

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

CHAPTER 8: INDIA ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY END-USER

8.1. Market overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user

8.2. Residential

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3. Commercial

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

CHAPTER 9: INDIA ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY MARKET VERTICAL

9.1. Market overview

9.1.1. Market size and forecast, by market vertical

9.2. Power & Energy

9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.3. Telecom & IT

9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.4. Manufacturing

9.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.5. Enterprise

9.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.6. Healthcare

9.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

9.7. Others

9.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Atandra Energy Pvt. Ltd.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Company snapshot

10.1.3. Operating business segments

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.2. CMS Computers Limited.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Company snapshot

10.2.3. Operating business segments

10.2.4. Product portfolio

10.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Company snapshot

10.3.3. Operating business segments

10.3.4. Product portfolio

10.3.5. Business performance

10.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. DEXMA

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Company snapshot

10.4.3. Product portfolio

10.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

Continue @…



