Latest Research report on On-Board Connectivity Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global On-Board Connectivity market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global On-Board Connectivity market. The Global On-Board Connectivity analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Component, By Technology, By Application, By End Use.

On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircrafts, ships, railways, and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access, and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send and receive texts, emails, and other multi-media messages. Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep the passengers entertained while travelling. In addition, many airlines, trains, and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is the major factor fueling the on-board connectivity market growth. The global on-board connectivity market was valued at $12,811.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $36,842.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3409



Increase in IT expenditure in the aviation, railway, and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors fueling the rise in demand for the on-board connectivity market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also the major factor driving the on-board connectivity market growth. However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. Also, the connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the on-board connectivity market.

The global on-board connectivity market is segmented based on component, technology, application, end use, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware and services. In terms of technology, the market is divided into satellite and air to ground. As per application, the market is categorized into entertainment, and communication. Based on end use, the market is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global on-board connectivity market is dominated by key players such as ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc. and others.

Key Benefits forOn-board ConnectivityMarket:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global on-board connectivity market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global on-board connectivity market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

On-board ConnectivityKey Market Segments:

By Component

– Hardware

– – – Antennas

– – – Transceivers

– – – Ethernet Switches

– – – Wireless Access Point

– – – Others

– Services

– – – Managed Service

– – – Consulting Service

– – – Integration and Implementation Service

By Technology

– Satellite

– Ka-band Technology

– Ku-band Technology

– Swift Broadband Technology

– Hybrid

– Ground to air

By Application

– Entertainment

– Communication

By End Use

– Maritime

– Railway

– Aviation

– On-road Transit

– Cars

– Buses

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

– ALE International

– Bombardier Inc.

– Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

– Gogo Inc.

– Honeywell International Inc.

– Inmarsat Plc.

– Panasonic Corporation

– Rockwell Collins

– Thales Group

– Viasat, Inc.

– Others

Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/on-board-connectivity-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY BENEFITS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

CHAPTER 4: ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HARDWARE

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. ANTENNAS

4.2.3. TRANSCEIVERS

4.2.4. ETHERNET

4.2.5. SWITCHES

4.2.6. WIRELESS ACCESS POINT

4.2.7. OTHERS

4.2.8. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.9. Market analysis by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. MANAGED SERVICE

4.3.3. CONSULTING SERVICE

4.3.4. INTEGRATION AND IMPLEMENTATION SERVICE

4.3.5. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.6. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. SATELLITE

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. KA-BAND TECHNOLOGY

5.2.3. KU-BAND TECHNOLOGY

5.2.4. SWIFTBROADBAND TECHNOLOGY

5.2.5. HYBRID

5.2.6. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.7. Market analysis by country

5.3. GROUND TO AIR

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. ENTERTAINMENT

6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. COMMUNICATION

6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET BY END-USE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. MARITIME

7.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. RAILWAY

7.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. AVIATION

7.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. ON-ROAD TRANSIT

7.5.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. CARS

7.5.3. BUSES

7.5.4. Market size and forecast by region

7.5.5. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast by Component

8.2.3. Market size and forecast by Technology

8.2.4. Market size and forecast by Application

8.2.5. Market size and forecast by End-use

8.2.6. Market size and forecast by Country

8.2.7. U.S. ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET

8.2.7.1. Market size and forecast by Component

8.2.7.2. Market size and forecast by Technology

8.2.7.3. Market size and forecast by Application

8.2.7.4. Market size and forecast by End-use

8.2.8. CANADA ON-BOARD CONNECTIVITY MARKET

8.2.8.1. Market size and forecast by Component

8.2.8.2. Market size and forecast by Technology

8.2.8.3. Market size and forecast by Application

8.2.8.4. Market size and forecast by End-use

Continue @…



Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3409



About Us:



KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.



Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com

Read More News: https://marketnewsbizz.com

https://marketresearchtab.com

https://kdmarketinsightsblog.com