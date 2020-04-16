Latest Research report on Seaweed Market Size predicts favourable growth and forecast

A new market research report on the Global Seaweed market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global Seaweed market. The Global Seaweed analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product, By Application.

Seaweed is a plant-like organism, which are adhered to rock or other hard substrata in coastal areas. Based on the pigmentation, seaweeds are categorized into three broad groups, red, brown, and green. Botanists refer to these broad groups as phaeophyceae, rhodophyceae, and chlorophyceae, respectively. Seaweeds are macro-algae that differentiate them from micro-algae, which are microscopic in size, and are often unicellular. Red and brown seaweeds are mostly found in marine water, whereas green seaweeds grow in freshwater. Seaweeds are used in many maritime countries across the globe as a source of human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others, including aquaculture, biomass for fuel, and wastewater treatment. The major utilization of these seaweeds as food and food ingredients is in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, Indonesia, Philippines, Korea, and Japan where seaweed cultivation has developed into a huge industry.

Hydrocolloid polysaccharides have significant importance, both technologically and economically, since they are used in the food, pharmaceutical, medicinal, and biotechnological industries, due to their distinct physicochemical properties. Increase in demand for seaweeds in the manufacture of hydrocolloids, such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan, is anticipated to boost the adoption of seaweeds during the forecast period. Moreover, they are applicable in human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additives, aquaculture, biofuel, and wastewater treatment, which increase their consumption. Untapped markets in North American and European countries are anticipated to open new opportunities for the seaweed manufacturers, thereby driving the market growth. However, volatility in the prices of seaweed due to unstable supply and constant change in weather patterns hamper the market growth.

The seaweed market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into red, brown, and green seaweed. The applications covered in the study include human food, hydrocolloids, fertilizers, animal feed additives, and others. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Cargill Inc., DuPont, Groupe Roullier, Irish Seaweeds, Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (GGOG), Annie Chuns Inc., Chase Organics, GimMe Health Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, and Mara Seaweed.

KEY BENEFITS

– This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global seaweed market from 2017 to 2024 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

– The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

– Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier buyer network.

– In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

– Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

– The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Red

– Brown

– Green

By Application

– Human Food

– Hydrocolloids

– Fertilizers

– Animal Feed Additives

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Denmark

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Indonesia

– Philippines

– Korea

– Japan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– South Africa

– Tanzania

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top winning strategies, by year, 2015-2017

3.2.4. Top winning strategies, by development, 2015-2017 (%)

3.2.5. Top winning strategies, by company, 2015-2017

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. The rise in demand for seaweeds in the manufacture of hydrocolloids

3.4.1.2. Increasing applications of seaweed

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Volatility in the prices of seaweed

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growing application of seaweed in biofuel

3.4.3.1. Untapped market in North America and Europe

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: SEAWEED MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Red Seaweed

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Brown Seaweed

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Green Seaweed

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SEAWEED MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Human Food

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Hydrocolloids

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Fertilizers

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Animal Feed Additive

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SEAWEED MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. Germany

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. Italy

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Spain

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.10. Denmark

6.3.10.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.11. Rest of Europe

6.3.11.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.3.11.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.6. Indonesia

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.7. Philippines

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.8. Korea

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.9. Japan

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by product

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue @…



