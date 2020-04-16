Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Latin America and regional/market. The Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The commercial satellite imaging system provides real-time images of the Earth surface. The commercial satellite imaging market is witnessing significant growth across the world, owing to increase in trend of location-based service (LBS) and rise in applications of satellite imagery in various sectors. The Latin America commercial satellite market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to increase in adoption of satellite imagery across various verticals such as defense, government, energy, construction, real estate, media & entertainment, and agriculture. Furthermore, rise in applications of satellite imaging services such as geospatial mapping, disaster mapping, urban planning, and energy management has contributed toward the growth of the market.

According to the Civilian and Military Organization, on November 16, 2017, the Chilean Government ordered a new space device for its Earth Observation Satellite System, which is known locally as SSOT. The new satellite, which will be named FASAT-Delta, is expected to replace the current FASAT-Charlie, which was ordered in 2008 from EADS Astrium (now Airbus Space) and has been in orbit since December 2011.

The development of the geospatial industry in the region is the major factor that drives the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America. Moreover, foreign investment is highly supported by the government, which propels the market growth. Furthermore, various countries such as Brazil, Bolivia, and others invest in the growth of the geospatial industry, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Latin America commercial satellite imaging market is segmented on the basis of end user, type, application, and country. Commercial satellite imaging has gained increased adoption across various industries such as government, defense, forestry & agriculture, energy, civil engineering & archaeology, and others (media & entertainment, insurance, and real estate). On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into shortwave infrared (20?70 meters) and visible RGB (5?20 meters). By application, it is classified into geospatial data acquisition & mapping, urban planning & development, disaster management, energy & natural resource management, and surveillance & security. Country wise, it is studied across into Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and rest of Latin America

The major players operating in the Latin America commercial satellite imaging market are DigitalGlobe, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., Threetek, Telespazio, SkyLab Analytics, Harris Corporation, Satellogic, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Airbus, and UrtheCast Corp.

These players have focused on vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach, thereby, retaining their position in the competitive market.

Key Benefits for Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market:

– This study comprises an analytical depiction of the Latin America commercial satellite imaging market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger foothold in the industry.

– The report includes information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in this market.

Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Key Market segment:

By End User

– Government

– Defense

– Forestry & Agriculture

– Energy

– Civil Engineering & Archaeology

– Others

By Type

– Shortwave Infrared (20?70 Meters)

– Visible RGB (5?20 Meters)

By Application

– Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping

– Urban Planning & Development

– Disaster Management

– Energy & Natural Resource Management

– Surveillance & Security

By Region

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Chile

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2.KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2.KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1.Top impacting factors

3.2.2.Top investment pockets

3.2.3.Top winning strategies

3.3.PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4.MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5.MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Increase in trends of location-based services (LBS)

3.5.1.2.Rise in application of satellite based imagery in various sector

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.High resolution offered by aerial imaging services

3.5.2.2.Limitations of satellite imaging technology

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Decrease in prices of satellite imaging solution

3.5.3.2.Enhanced technological advancements in satellite imaging

CHAPTER 4:LATIN AMERICA COMMERCIAL SATELLITE IMAGING MARKET, BY END USER

4.1.OVERVIEW

4.2.GOVERNMENT

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by Country

4.2.3.Market analysis by country

4.3.DEFENSE

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.3.Market analysis by country

4.4.FORESTRY & AGRICULTURE

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.4.3.Market analysis by country

4.5.ENERGY

4.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.5.3.Market analysis by country

4.6.CIVIL ENGINEERING & ARCHAEOLOGY

4.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.6.3.Market analysis by country

4.7.OTHERS

4.7.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2.Market size and forecast, by country

4.7.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5:LATIN AMERICA COMMERCIAL SATELLITE IMAGING MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1.OVERVIEW

5.2.SHORTWAVE INFRARED (20-70 METERS)

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.3.Market analysis by country

5.3.VISIBLE RGB (5-20 METERS)

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6:LATIN AMERICA COMMERCIAL SATELLITE IMAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1.OVERVIEW

6.2.GEOSPATIAL DATA ACQUISITION & MAPPING

6.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.3.Market analysis by country

6.3.URBAN PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.3.Market analysis by country

6.4.DISASTER MANAGEMENT

6.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by Country

6.4.3.Market analysis by country

6.5.ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

6.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2.Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.3.Market analysis by country

6.6.SURVEILLANCE & SECURITY

6.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2.Market size and forecast, by country

6.6.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7:LATIN AMERICA COMMERCIAL SATELLITE IMAGING MARKET, BY COUNTRY

7.1.OVERVIEW

7.2.LATIN AMERICA

7.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2.Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.3.Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.4.Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.Market analysis by Country

7.2.6.Market analysis by number of images sold by country

7.2.6.1.Brazil

7.2.6.1.1.Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.6.1.2.Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.6.1.3.Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.6.2.Chile

7.2.6.2.1.Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.6.2.3.Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.6.3.Argentina

7.2.6.3.1.Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.6.3.3.Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.6.4.Rest of Latin America

7.2.6.4.1.Market size and forecast, by end user

7.2.6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by Type

7.2.6.4.3.Market size and forecast, by Application

Continue….

