LED Market Outlook and Growth Forecasted By 2024

A new market research report on the Global LED market has introduced by KD Market Insights. The report is dedicated to in-depth industry analysis of the global LED market. The Global LED analysis is broken down on different segmentation levels including Market By Product Type, By Device Configuration, By Technology, By End-user, By Application.

Global LED market comprises of the LED based products that find application in lighting, displays, automotive, backlighting, signals and others. The price of the technology is the very important factor in any market. Decreasing prices of LED lamps is one of the major factors impacting the global LED market.

Government bodies such as local government and municipal utilities and states provide rebates for promoting installation of renewable energy systems and energy efficiency measures. These programs provide funding for energy saving solutions such as bulbs, solar water heating and photovoltaic (PV) systems. Utility companies are also providing various rebates to their commercial and industrial customers for helping them cope with future energy cost increases provide significant energy and economic benefits to the utility system and ratepayers and reduce greenhouse gases. Therefore, this will drive the demand for the LED market.

Increase in government focus on energy saving solutions, increase in utility rebates, and Growing display and large screen backlighting market majorly drive the market. Despite such advantages, high initial cost tends to impede the growth of this market. In the near future, growth of smart lighting and high efficacy LED are factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the LED market.

The LED market is segmented based on product type, device configuration, technology, end-user, application, and region. Based on product type, it is categorized into LED Lamps, LED Fixtures, based on device configuration, it can be categorized as Pinned LED, Chip on Board LED, Surface-mounted LED and Others. The technology segment is further segmented into basic LED, high brightness LED, OLED, Ultra Violet LED and polymer. The end-user segment is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor and architectural. The application segment is divided into automotive, general lighting, backlighting, signal & signage and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global LED market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– LED Lamps

– LED Fixtures

By Device Configuration

– Pinned LED

– Chip on Board LED

– Surface-mounted LED

– Others

By Technology

– Basic LED

– High Brightness LED

– OLED

– Ultra Violet LED

– Polymer

By End-user

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Outdoor

– Architectural

By Application

– Automotive

– General Lighting

– Backlighting

– Signal & Signage

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High-to-moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS (2017)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in government focus on energy saving solutions

3.5.1.2. Increase in utility rebates

3.5.1.3. Growth in display and large screen backlighting market

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High initial cost

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth of smart lighting

3.5.3.2. High efficacy LED

CHAPTER 4: LED MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. LED LAMP

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. LED FIXTURE

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: LED MARKET, BY DEVICE CONFIGURATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. PINNED LED

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. CHIP-ON-BOARD LED

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. SURFACE- MOUNTED LED

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: LED MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. BASIC LED

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. HIGH BRIGHTNESS LED

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. OLED

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. ULTRAVIOLET LED

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. POLYMER

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: LED MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. RESIDENTIAL

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. COMMERCIAL

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country

7.4. INDUSTRIAL

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3. Market analysis by country

7.5. OUTDOOR

7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3. Market analysis by country

7.6. ARCHITECTURAL

7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: LED MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. AUTOMOTIVE

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market analysis by country

8.3. GENERAL LIGHTING

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis by country

8.4. BACKLIGHTING

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market analysis by country

8.5. SIGNAL & SIGNAGE

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.5.3. Market analysis by country

8.6. OTHERS

8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: LED MARKET, BY REGION

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.2. NORTH AMERICA

9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Product Type

9.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Device configuration

9.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Technology

9.2.5. Market size and forecast, by End User

9.2.6. Market size and forecast, by Application

9.2.7. Market analysis by country

Continue @…



