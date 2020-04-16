Medical Gas Analyzers Market size, trends, opportunity & forecast by 2025

KD market research provides a forecast for ‘‘Medical Gas Analyzers Market’’ for a span of 6 years i.e. between 2018 and 2025. In terms of value, market is going to register a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast years. The provided research provides the market trends and dynamics across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa. These regions influence both current and future status for Medical Gas Analyzers Market over the forecast period.

The global medical gas analyzers market generated $235 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $325 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025. Medical or pharmaceutical gases are used specifically in the medical, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries to synthesize, sterilize, and insulate processes or products, which contribute to human health. Medical gas analyzers are used for detection, measurement, and analysis of medical gases in hospitals and healthcare industries.

Medical gas analyzers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of medical gas therapies with surge in number of patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and emergency departments. In addition, surge in number of hospitals & surgery centers and stringent regulations for medical gas system support the market growth.

The global medical gas analyzers market is segmented based on product, modality, end user, and region. By product, the market is classified as single gas analyzer and multiple gas analyzer. Depending on modality, it is fragmented into handheld analyzer, portable analyzer, and benchtop analyzer. According to end user, it is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmaceutical industry, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Single Gas Analyzer

Multiple Gas Analyzer

By Modality Type

Handheld Analyzer

Portable Analyzer

Benchtop Analyzer

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Graco Inc. (Geotechnical Instruments (UK) LTD.)

Maxtec LLC

MEECO Inc.

Novair Medical

Roscid Technologies

Sable Systems International

Systech Illinois

Tenex Capital Management (Ohio Medical)

WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

Visciano s.a.s.

Oxyplus Technology

Precision Medical, Inc.

Dima Italia

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.1.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top player positioning

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Increase in number of surgical procedures across the globe

3.3.1.2. Advancement in medical gas analyzers

3.3.1.3. Rise in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments

3.3.1.4. Surge in global geriatric population

3.3.1.5. Surge in healthcare expenditure worldwide

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Poor demand in under developed countries

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.3.3.2. Upsurge in adoption of medical gas analyzers

3.3.4. Impact analyses

CHAPTER 4: MEDICAL GAS ANALYZERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Single gas analyzer

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Multiple gas analyzer

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MEDICAL GAS ANALYZERS MARKET, BY MODALITY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Handheld analyzer

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Portable analyzer

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Benchtop analyzer

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: MEDICAL GAS ANALYZERS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Ambulatory surgery center

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Pharmaceutical industry

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: MEDICAL GAS ANALYZERS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.2.2.2.2. Canada medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.2.2.2.3. Canada medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.2.3. North America medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.2.4. North America medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.2.5. North America medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.2.1. Germany

7.3.2.1.1. Germany medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.2.1.2. Germany medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.2.1.3. Germany medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3.2.2. France

7.3.2.2.1. France medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.2.2.2. France medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.2.2.3. France medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3.2.3. UK

7.3.2.3.1. UK medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.2.3.2. UK medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.2.3.3. UK medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3.2.4. Italy

7.3.2.4.1. Italy medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.2.4.2. Italy medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.2.4.3. Italy medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3.2.5. Spain

7.3.2.5.1. Spain medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.2.5.2. Spain medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.2.5.3. Spain medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.2.6.3. Rest of Europe medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.3.3. Europe medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.3.4. Europe medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.3.5. Europe medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.2.1. Japan

7.4.2.1.1. Japan medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.2.1.2. Japan medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.2.1.3. Japan medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4.2.2. China

7.4.2.2.1. China medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.2.2.2. China medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.2.2.3. China medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4.2.3. Australia

7.4.2.3.1. Australia medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.2.3.2. Australia medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.2.3.3. Australia medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4.2.4. India

7.4.2.4.1. India medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.2.4.2. India medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.2.4.3. India medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4.2.5. South Korea

7.4.2.5.1. South Korea medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.2.5.2. South Korea medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.2.5.3. South Korea medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.2.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.2.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.2.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific medical gas analyzers market, by end user

7.4.3. Asia-Pacific medical gas analyzers market, by product type

7.4.4. Asia-Pacific medical gas analyzers market, by modality type

7.4.5. Asia-Pacific medical gas analyzers market, by end user

Continue….

