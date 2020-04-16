Metal Recycling Market Research Report, Analysis, Business Growth, Industry Demand, Top Manufacturers, Opportunities and Challenges by 2023

Metal Recycling Market Overview to 2023:

Metal recycling is the utilization of scrap material and converting them into reusable metal. It does not alter the properties of the metal. Steel, iron, lead, copper, zinc are the generally recycled metals. The global metal recycling market is due to reach USD 434,551 Mn by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 8.04% over the forecast period of 2018-2023, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study.

Get Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2201

The pressing need for energy conservation and surging awareness regarding the depletion of natural resources is the prime drive for the growth of the global metal recycling market. Recently, there has been mass awareness regarding the conservation of natural resources. Moreover, recycling of metals requires less energy consumption than procurement of metals from virgin ores.

Competitive Landscape

Kuusakoski Recycling

Norton Aluminium Ltd.

Commercial Metals Company

Nucor Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Novelis Inc.

Tom Martin & Co. Ltd.

European Metal Recycling

Sims Metal Management

Aurubis AG

REAL ALLOY

DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

The global metal recycling market has been segmented based on type, scrap type, and end-users.

By type, the global metal recycling market has been segmented into ferrous and non-ferrous. The ferrous segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market over the forecast period. Ferrous metals contain iron in vast quantities and can be ideally used for the production of large motors and electrical equipment.

By scrap type, the global metal recycling market has been segmented into old and new scrap owing to its easy availability; the old scrap metal segment is expected to hold the larger market share.

By end-user, the global metal recycling market has been segmented into packaging, shipbuilding, construction, automotive, and others. The construction segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market due to the expansion of the construction industry. Renovation and remodeling of old homes generate considerable demand for steel which drives the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are the key markets for metal recycling.

APAC dominated the global metal recycling market with a market share of 35.6% in 2017. Rapid economic progress, booming population, rigorous waste management in the region contribute to the growth of the APAC metal recycling market. In addition, various regulations implemented to support environmental protection also spurs the growth of the market. China and India are the leading traders of metal scrap on the international level while Japan is a leading consumer of ferrous and aluminum scrap. China stood at USD 45,209.7 Mn in 2017.

Europe accounts for the second largest share of 29% of the global metal recycling market. Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands are the leading importers and exporters of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap. The European Union has laid down waste management policies to reduce the negative impact on human as well as environmental health which has impacted the market growth positively.

The Americas hold 19% share of the global market but can capture a larger share in the forthcoming years due to strict regulations pertaining to waste management and recycling in the region.

Get Complete Report with TOC [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metal-recycling-market-2201