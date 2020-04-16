Micro Pump Market Opportunities, Sales, Cost and Profit Till 2023

The global Micro-Pump Market has been evaluated as rapidly growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Micro-pumps have been playing a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry for last few years. Especially in the processes such as drug discovery, development and delivery. The ability of micro-pump to provide a controlled flow of fluids and controlled delivery of drug dosage into the body of the patients are the major factors boosting the demand for such techniques. This has led to the improved healthcare management and better medical outcomes.

Growing demand for micro-pump technology in the medical and pharmaceutical industry has played an important role in the growth of the micro-pump market. Point of care testing is increasing widely due to lifestyle changes, aging population, and growing chronic diseases. Point of care testing (POCT) involves the performance of a test close to the site of patient care to provide immediate results outside the conventional laboratory environment. The role of micro-pumps has been instrumental in the point of care services. Additionally, different types of materials are used to manufacture different micro-pump in order to ensure their compatibility with the extensive range of fluids.

Due to these innovations in the material mix of microfluidic pumps, the opportunities for new entrants is increasing in the market, thus driving the growth of the overall market. Proper drug delivery is the most important part of the drug administration. There has been rising awareness about the importance of the controlled drug delivery. Efforts are being taken to provide treatments for diseases like osteoporosis, infertility, Parkinson, Alzheimer, multiple sclerosis, among others through micro-pumps which will enhance the growth of the micro-pump market. On the other hand, there are certain factors that can hinder the growth of the micro-pump market. The regulatory issues act as hindrance in the development of micro-pump market. Apart from regulatory challenges, the market also confronts issues from surface chemistry and geometrical problem during manufacturing process.

Global Micro-Pump Market Players:

The major participants of this market are Advanced Microfluidics SA, Alldoo Micropump, Bio-Chem Fluidics, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC., Dolomite Centre Ltd, IDEX Corporation, KNF Neuberger Inc., Microfluidica LLC, Servoflo Corporation, Takasago Electric Inc., TOPS Industry & Technology Co. Ltd., World Precision Instruments, Xavitech and others.

Segmentation:

Micro pump market has been segmented based on types which comprises of mechanical and non-mechanical. Based on industry, market is segmented into pharmaceutical, medical devices, in-vitro diagnostics and others.

Regional Analysis:

Depending on geographic region, micro-pump market is segmented into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Globally North America is the largest market for micro-pump. The North America market for micro-pump is expected to grow at CAGR 17.6% during the forecasted period. Europe is the second-largest market for micro-pump which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in micro-pump market.

