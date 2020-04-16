Mill Liner Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, Innovations & Forecast till 2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Mill Liner Market analysis and forecast 2018-2024. The report comprises of Mill Liner Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

Global mill liner market size is estimated to be USD XXX Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD XXX Million by 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX.X% during the forecast period i.e., 2019-2024.

Mill Liner Market: Segmentation Analysis

The mill liner market is segmented by liner material, mill type and end-use industry. Based on liner material, the market is segmented into composites, steel, rubber and others, out of which, steel segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2024. Further, it was followed by the composites segment in terms of market share in 2018.

By mill type, the market is divided into ball mills, rod mills, autogenous mills, semi-autogenous mills, pebble mills and others, out of which, ball mills segment is anticipated to register a higher revenue share in the global mill liner market over the forecast period.

Moreover, based on end-use industry, the mill liner market is further sub-segmented into mining, powerplants, cement industries and others. Among this segment, cement industries segment has acquired lion market share and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the upcoming years.

Mill Liner Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the mill liner market, Asia Pacific is projected to capture an outstanding market share over the forecast period. Further, factors such as increasing mining activities in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the mill liner market at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Also, North America market is driven on the back of rising grinding mills in the U.S. and is projected to grow at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2024.

Mill Liner Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also covers a detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global mill liner market, such as The Weir Group, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Metso Corporation, Trelleborg, Eriez Manufacturing Co. Inc., WHEMCO, Inc., Multotec Pty Ltd., Polycorp, H-E Parts International, ME Elecmetal and other major & niche players. The global mill liner market is witnessing a wide range of industry activities such as acquisition, product launch, partnership and expansion across the globe. For instance, on May 23rd, 2019, FLSmidth announced the launch of its PulpMax mill liners. This product launch helped the company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the market.

Segmentation

By Liner Material:

– Composites

– Steel

– Rubber

– Others

By Mill Type:

– Ball Mills

– Rod Mills

– Autogenous Mills

– Semi-Autogenous Mills

– Pebble Mills

– Others

By End-Use Industry:

– Mining

– Powerplants

– Cement Industries

– Others

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

• The Weir Group

• FLSmidth & Co. A/S

• Metso Corporation

• Trelleborg

• Eriez Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• WHEMCO, Inc.

• Multotec Pty Ltd.

• Polycorp

• H-E Parts International

• ME Elecmetal

• Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Mill Liner Market

3. Global Mill Liner Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Mill Liner Market

5. Recent Industry Activities

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain Analysis

8. Global Mill Liner Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Mill Liner Market Segmentation Analysis, By Liner Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Liner Material

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Liner Material

9.4. Composites Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Steel Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Rubber Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10. Global Mill Liner Market Segmentation Analysis, By Mill Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Mill Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Mill Type

10.4. Ball Mills Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.5. Rod Mills Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.6. Autogenous Mills Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.7. Semi-Autogenous Mills Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.8. Pebble Mills Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

10.9. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11. Global Mill Liner Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use Industry

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use Industry

11.4. Mining Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.5. Powerplants Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.6. Cement Industries Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

11.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

