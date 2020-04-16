Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017

This report gives an in-depth analysis of mixer, juicer & grinder industry in India. India food preparation appliances consist of segments such as mixer grinders, juicer extractors, blenders, juicer, food processors, choppers, hand mixers and other. Mixer grinder and juicer has major volume share among food preparation appliances, whereas juicer mixer grinder market is expected to increase during forecast period. Many years ago, Indian consumers were familiar about only mixer grinders, but other food preparation appliances like juice extractors and juicer mixer grinders are also gaining popularity and increasing their presence in the market. This is mainly because of the awareness regarding health consciousness among Indian consumers, growing number of working women, expanding middle class and rising availability.

According to “India Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market Overview”, sales volume of mixer grinder is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% over next five years. India mixer grinder market has two segments, mass and premium mixer grinder market. Mass mixer grinders come in lower prices and as Indian consumers are price conscious, the market share of mass mixer grinder is much more than premium mixer grinders. However, modern lifestyle, brand consciousness among Indian consumers and awareness about the product is now leading towards rapid growth of premium mixer grinders. Preethi, Bajaj, Philips, Maharaja, Butterfly and Kenstar are some of the leading brands operating in the market. South and West India creates maximum demand among all other regions in the mixer grinder market. East and north are also expected to register healthy growth in the forecast period due to increasing disposable incomes of consumers. Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad are the leading cities in the southern region whereas other cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are also fast catching up the market.

Juice extractors/juicers are expected to be highly adopted by Indian consumers in the forecast period. Juicer mixer grinder is expected to register slow growth as compared to juice extractors. Major local and international companies are expanding their business with new technological advancement in these products. Manufacturers are also employing very inventive and experienced designers to create these appliances that offer multiple functions and take up less space. In case of distribution, retail chains are registering highest growth and continuously increasing their reach towards tier II and tier III cities. Online sales of these appliances are very less at this point of time, but are expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

Key Product Types

• Mixer Grinder

• Juice Extractor/Juicer

• Juicer Mixer Grinder

“India Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market Overview” discusses the following aspects of mixer, juicer & grinders in India:

The report gives an in-depth understanding of mixer, juicer & grinder market in India:

– India Food Preparation Appliance Market Outlook

– India Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market Outlook

– India Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Mixer, Juicer & Grinder Market Segmental Analysis: By Product Type

– India Mixer Grinder Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mixer Grinder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Mass Mixer Grinder Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Mass Mixer Grinder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Premium Mixer Grinder Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Premium Mixer Grinder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Mixer Grinder Market Segmental Analysis: By Brand, By Region, By City, By Category

– India Juice Extractor Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Juice Extractor Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Juice Extractor Market Segmental Analysis: By Region

– India Juicer Mixer Grinder Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Juicer Mixer Grinder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– Product, Price and Variant Analysis of Mixer Grinder, Juice Extractor and Juicer Mixer Grinder

-The key vendors in this market space

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of mixer, juicer & grinders in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

