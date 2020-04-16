New Technology Developments in Antiviral Therapeutics Market to Grow during Forecast year 2014-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Antiviral Therapeutics Market analysis and forecast 2014-2024. The report comprises of Antiviral Therapeutics Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The antiviral therapeutics market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for antiviral therapeutics was valued at USD XXX.X million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Antiviral Therapeutics Market

Increasing Prevalence of HIV Infection

Rising prevalence of HIV and hepatitis C infections across the globe is resulting in increased demand for antiviral therapeutics. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, 37.9 Million were living with HIV in the world. Further, according to another WHO report, an estimated 71 million people are suffering from chronic hepatitis C virus infection. Antiviral drugs can treat more than 95% of hepatitis C patients. However, lack of access to diagnosis and treatment is resulting in low treatment ratio. Further, various healthcare organizations and governments are working on reducing the death rate and providing healthcare access to people. This factor is anticipated to strengthen the growth of global antiviral therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Launch of New Drugs

Various leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the introduction of new and effective drugs in the market. Furthermore, upcoming patent expiry of few drugs is anticipated to increase the flow of generic drugs in the market. These factors are envisioned to bolster the growth of antiviral therapeutics market.

Barriers – Antiviral Therapeutics Market

High Cost of Therapeutic Treatment

Factors such as high cost of antiviral drug treatment are hindering the growth of global antiviral therapeutics. Moreover, the growing use of natural products and the high cost of developing drugs is also acting as a restraint for global antiviral therapeutics market.

Segmentation Analysis

The antiviral therapeutics market by type is segmented into generic and branded. The market for generic captured the highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In drug type segment, HIV antiviral drugs segment is anticipated to capture the largest percentage share of the market.

Further, global antiviral therapeutics market is also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy store, and online pharmacy. Retail pharmacy segment captured high market share during the forecast period. However, online pharmacy is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. Factors such as increasing penetration of internet and rising online pharmacies across the world are anticipated to bolster the growth of antiviral drugs online retailing market.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the antiviral therapeutics market, North America accounted for the largest percentage of the market in global antiviral therapeutics market. Increasing prevalence of HIV infections and hepatitis C in North America is anticipated to further drive the growth of North America antiviral therapeutics market. According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, about 1.1 million people were living with HIV in 2017. Moreover, around 38,700 new patients were diagnosed in 2016. This factor is anticipated to pave the way for the growth of North America antiviral therapeutics market. Asia Pacific antiviral therapeutics market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Increasing base of the target population and the rising presence of leading pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific antiviral therapeutics market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– AbbVie Inc.

– Bristol-Meyrs Squibb Company

– Cipla Inc.

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Gilead Sciences Inc

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sanofi

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in antiviral therapeutics market.

