New Technology Developments in Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market to Grow during Forecast 2018–2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on global Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market which is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 2.5% between 2018–2025. In terms of value, the market that is worth the $25,580 thousand in 2018 and is anticipated to be worth the $30,405 thousand by 2025. Alcoholic beverages are consumed among all demographics across the world and are based on the substrates that are locally available. The differences between the prices of alcoholic beverages in Bahrain are majorly determined by two factors—the cost of production and the duties levied on those costs. In addition, the production methods play a crucial role in determining the prices of premium/super premium spirits and wines.

High disposable income, increase in number of on premise (bars, cafes, restaurants) distribution channel, and surge in demand for premium products drive the growth of the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and increase in demand for nonalcoholic beverages, owing to health concerns majorly restrict the market growth.

The Bahrain alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is classified into beer, distilled spirits, wine, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into convenience stores, on premises, liquor stores, internet retailing, and supermarkets.

In 2017, the distilled spirit segment dominated the Bahrain alcoholic market, both in terms of volume and value. By distribution channel, the liquor stores segment occupied the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Major players operating in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market are Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), BAVARIA N.V., Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group (Carlsberg), Diageo PLC (Diageo), Glen Moray, Heineken N.V., Bacardi Global Brands Limited, Chivas Holdings Limited, and United Dutch Breweries B.V.

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Key Market Segmentation:-

By Type

– Beer

– Distilled Spirits

– Wine

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Convenience Stores

– On Premises

– Liquor Stores

– Internet Retailing

– Supermarket

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. Key Findings of The Study

2.3. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top winning strategies

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Market player positioning, 2017

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increase in disposable income and changes in consumer preferences

3.6.1.2. Increase in number of on premise distribution channels

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Volatile raw materials prices

3.6.2.2. No selling/delivery of alcohol during Ramadan and other Islamic festival

3.6.2.3. Taxations and higher excise duties on imported as well as local alcoholic beverages

3.6.3. Opportunity

3.6.3.1. Development of naturally sweetened healthier alcoholic drinks

CHAPTER 4: BAHRAIN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Beer

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market volume and forecast

4.3. Distilled Spirits

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market volume and forecast

4.4. Wine

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market volume and forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market volume and forecast

CHAPTER 5: BAHRAIN ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Convenience stores

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast,

5.2.3. Market volume and forecast

5.3. On Premises

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market volume and forecast

5.4. Liquor Stores

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market volume and forecast

5.5. Internet Retailing

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market volume and forecast

5.6. Supermarkets

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market volume and forecast

Continue…



