New Technology Developments in Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market to Grow during Forecast year 2014-2024

KD Market Insights has published a new report on Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market analysis and forecast 2014-2024. The report comprises of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market size, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends which are spearheading current nature and future status of the market.

The diabetic foot ulcer market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024. Further, the market for diabetic foot ulcer was valued at USD XXX.X Million in 2018.

Growth Drivers – Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

Rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe is resulting in increased demand for diabetic foot management. Further, a number of people affected with a diabetic ulcer have seen continuous growth in the past few years. Furthermore, this has resulted in increased hospitalization rate which is spearheading the growth of the global diabetic foot ulcer market. Apart from this, increasing preference for non-surgical procedures is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market.

Launch of Innovative and Expansion of Product Line

Various leading market players are focusing on the introduction and expansion of their product portfolio. This includes the launch of several advanced wound dressings for diabetic ulcer. Furthermore, the growing adoption of novel therapeutics will provide significant growth opportunities to diabetic foot ulcer market.

Barriers – Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

High Cost of Ulcer Management

Factors such as high cost of ulcer management are hindering the growth of global diabetic foot ulcer. Moreover, the lack of healthcare facilities in undeveloped and developing nations is also acting as a restraint for the global diabetic foot ulcer market.

Segmentation Analysis

The diabetic foot ulcer market by ulcer type is segmented into neuropathic ulcers, neuropathic ulcers and neuro-ischemic ulcers. The market for neuro-Ischemic ulcers captured the highest percentage in 2018. Moreover, it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prevalence of the ischemic disease are anticipated to drive the growth neuro-Ischemic ulcers market.

Further, the global diabetic foot ulcer market is also segmented by treatment type into wound care dressings, biologics, therapy devices, and others. Biologics segment captured high market share during the forecast period. Further, the biologics segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years. Apart from this, therapy devices segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period on the account of increasing demand for medical devices.

Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In the diabetic foot ulcer market, North America captured the largest percentage of the market in the global diabetic foot ulcer market. Factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure and favourable reimbursement policies are anticipated to positively impact the growth of North America diabetic foot ulcer market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific diabetic foot ulcer market is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Rise in base of the target population and increasing healthcare expenses is anticipated to impel the growth of Asia Pacific diabetic foot ulcer market.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– ConvaTec, Inc.

– Acelity L.P. Inc.

– 3M Healthcare

– Coloplast A/S

– Smith & Nephew Plc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Organogenesis Inc.

– Molnlycke Health Care AB

– Other Major & Niche Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Geographic Scope

1.3. Years Considered

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Overview

3.2. Market Definition & Key Market Segments

3.3. Industry Development

3.4. Global Market Maturity

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Macro-Economic Trends

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market 2018

4.2. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Value Share, By Company 2018

4.3. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Volume Share, By Company 2018

5. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

5.1. North America

5.2. Europe

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.4. Rest of World

6. Trends in Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.4. Rest of World

7. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Ulcer Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Strategic Insights

8.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Ulcer Type

8.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Ulcer Type

8.3. Neuropathic Ulcers

8.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.4. Ischemic Ulcers

8.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

8.5. Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers

8.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9. Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Market Segmentation Analysis, By Treatment Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Strategic Insights

9.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Treatment Type

9.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Treatment Type

9.3. Wound Care Dressings

9.3.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.4. Biologics

9.4.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.5. Therapy Devices

9.5.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

9.6. Others

9.6.1. Historical Market Value 2014-2017 Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024

Continue…

